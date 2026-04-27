NEOGOV acquires eSOPH through acquisition of Miller Mendel Inc.

This acquisition reflects NEOGOV and MMI's shared commitment to delivering modern, effective background investigation software and exceptional customer service to agencies across the public safety market. Post this

Vetted helps agencies manage background investigations more efficiently through a secure, centralized platform. With the addition of eSOPH's capabilities, Vetted will be even better positioned to support customers with enhanced functionality and continued innovation tailored to the public safety market.

"This acquisition is a natural next step in our mission to serve the people who serve the people," said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV. "It reflects NEOGOV and MMI's shared commitment to delivering modern, effective background investigation software and exceptional customer service to agencies across the public safety market."

"For years, our focus at MMI has been helping public safety agencies modernize and improve the background investigation process," said Tyler Miller, founder and CEO of Miller Mendel Inc. "By joining forces with NEOGOV, we can continue to do so at a larger scale and deliver even greater value, service and innovation to the agencies we serve."

The addition of MMI supports NEOGOV's broader strategy to help public sector agencies modernize hiring and workforce operations with purpose-built technology. As agencies face continued pressure to hire qualified candidates efficiently while maintaining accountability and trust, NEOGOV is investing in AI-powered solutions that help streamline critical workflows and better serve the unique needs of the public safety community.

For more than 25 years, NEOGOV has helped more than 13,000 state, local and federal government agencies and departments to operate more efficiently and serve citizens more effectively while staying compliant with local policies and regulatory frameworks.

About NEOGOV

NEOGOV, an EQT portfolio company and part of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), serves more than 13,000 organizations as the leading provider of an AI-enabled integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOV's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

More information at www.neogov.com and www.powerdms.com.

About Miller Mendel Inc.

MMI develops and supports advanced software solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies. The company specializes in transforming traditional government processes into efficient, cost-effective digital systems. Known for exceptional client support, transparent practices, and category-leading technology, MMI provides tools that help agencies operate more effectively and meet modern public safety demands.

Media Contact

Brianna Swales, NEOGOV, 1 4079244497, [email protected], https://www.neogov.com/

SOURCE NEOGOV