NEOGOV acquires off-duty law enforcement software platform, PowerDetails

"NEOGOV and PowerDetails have a longstanding relationship and a deep bench of shared customers, making this a natural fit, and an exciting opportunity to build on the history between our organizations," said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV. "By bringing PowerDetails' off-duty management together with the broader PowerDMS by NEOGOV platform, we're delivering greater value through a unified workforce management solution."

For more than 25 years, NEOGOV has grown to empower more than 13,000 state, local and federal government agencies and departments to operate more efficiently and serve citizens more effectively while staying compliant with local policies and regulatory frameworks.

The acquisition of PowerDetails reinforces NEOGOV's leadership in the public safety industry. It will expand NEOGOV's workforce management platform, enabling agencies to bundle off-duty scheduling with existing PowerDMS by NEOGOV solutions, such as PowerPolicy for policy management, PolicyStandards for accreditation management, and PowerEngage for community outreach.

PowerDetails also integrates directly with PowerTime, which manages, communicates and reports on-duty scheduling processes from a single location, in real-time. This expanded platform of public safety solutions will provide greater value to agencies, so they can more effectively and efficiently serve their communities.

"When we started PowerDetails, we saw many law enforcement agencies using spreadsheets and paper to facilitate complex workflows. To now be here, 18 years later looking at our growth, we're so proud of our team who has worked diligently, building innovative products and providing best-in-class service to help our law enforcement customers professionalize this process," said Andy Rivera, president of PowerDetails. "It also feels like a true full circle moment for our company, which was founded by PowerDMS, to now see these two companies come back together. We are thrilled to partner with NEOGOV in the reunion of PowerDMS and PowerDetails."

About NEOGOV

NEOGOV, an EQT portfolio company and part of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), serves more than 13,000 organizations as the leading provider of an AI-enabled integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOV's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

More information at www.neogov.com and www.powerdms.com.

