NEOGOV Announces FedRamp Certification

"NEOGOV is the only fully integrated human capital management suite designed from the ground up for civil service rules, union agreements and regulatory accountability - where getting it wrong isn't just inefficient, it's noncompliant. Now, with FedRAMP certification, we will be able to deepen and expand our effort to serve agencies at every level across the country, particularly at a time when they are being asked to do more with less," said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV.

FedRAMP provides a standardized, government-wide framework for the security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring of cloud products and services. The program ensures that cloud service providers adhere to rigorous security standards, demonstrating their capability to protect sensitive government data. Compliance with FedRAMP enables federal agencies to confidently utilize cloud services while minimizing the risks associated with data breaches and unauthorized access.

"Earning FedRAMP authorization is no small feat - fewer than 350 cloud service providers nationwide have met this rigorous standard. The process requires implementing and validating hundreds of security controls, representing thousands of staff hours and significant investment. By partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs as our sponsor, we've proven that NEOGOV can meet the federal government's most demanding security requirements. This milestone ensures agencies can confidently rely on NEOGOV to safeguard sensitive data while modernizing their workforce management systems," continued Evangelist.

NEOGOV delivers solutions to over 10,000 public sector organizations across North America. NEOGOV's cloud-native suite supports the full employee lifecycle - from recruitment and onboarding to performance management and compliance management - while helping agencies stay compliant with local policies and regulatory framework.

About NEOGOV

NEOGOV, an EQT portfolio company serving more than 10,000 organizations, is the leading provider of an integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOVS's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

More information at www.neogov.com and www.powerdms.com.

Media Contact

