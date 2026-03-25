NEOGOV announces GovRAMP Authorization

NEOGOV is now authorized to safely and securely serve government agencies with its purpose-built human capital management and public safety solution
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NEOGOV, a workforce management platform purpose-built for the public sector, today announces that it has achieved GovRAMP authorization for its covered environment. This achievement affirms NEOGOV's compliance with rigorous cybersecurity standards, providing state and local government agencies assurance that covered data and systems are protected in accordance with GovRAMP Moderate requirements.
GovRAMP provides a standardized approach to the cybersecurity standards required from service providers offering solutions to state and local governments. The program promotes cybersecurity best practices through education, advocacy and policy development to support the state and local governments and the citizens they serve.
NEOGOV is the system of record for public sector talent - built exclusively for the mission, constraints, and regulations of the government. For more than 25 years, it has empowered more than 13,000 state, local and federal governments to operate more efficiently and serve citizens more effectively while staying compliant with local policies and regulatory frameworks.
NEOGOV also recently announced its FedRAMP Moderate authorization for its federal environment in September 2025, empowering the organization to further serve U.S. federal government agencies.
"Achieving GovRAMP Moderate authorization and FedRAMP Moderate authorization underscores our commitment to maintaining strong levels of security and compliance to best serve the public sector," said Shane Evangelist, CEO at NEOGOV. "Government agencies face increasingly complex cybersecurity threats, and they deserve partners who understand their unique requirements. These authorizations reinforce that NEOGOV delivers secure, scalable solutions agencies can trust to support their workforce and public safety operations."
About NEOGOV
NEOGOV, an EQT portfolio company and part of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), serves more than 13,000 organizations as the leading provider of an AI-enabled integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.
NEOGOV's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.
More information at www.neogov.com and www.powerdms.com.
Media Contact
Brianna Swales, For NEOGOV, 1 4079244497, [email protected], https://www.neogov.com/
SOURCE NEOGOV
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