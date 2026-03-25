NEOGOV announces GovRAMP Authorization

Government agencies face increasingly complex cybersecurity threats, and they deserve partners who understand their unique requirements. These authorizations reinforce that NEOGOV delivers secure, scalable solutions agencies can trust to support their workforce and public safety operations. Post this

NEOGOV is the system of record for public sector talent - built exclusively for the mission, constraints, and regulations of the government. For more than 25 years, it has empowered more than 13,000 state, local and federal governments to operate more efficiently and serve citizens more effectively while staying compliant with local policies and regulatory frameworks.

NEOGOV also recently announced its FedRAMP Moderate authorization for its federal environment in September 2025, empowering the organization to further serve U.S. federal government agencies.

"Achieving GovRAMP Moderate authorization and FedRAMP Moderate authorization underscores our commitment to maintaining strong levels of security and compliance to best serve the public sector," said Shane Evangelist, CEO at NEOGOV. "Government agencies face increasingly complex cybersecurity threats, and they deserve partners who understand their unique requirements. These authorizations reinforce that NEOGOV delivers secure, scalable solutions agencies can trust to support their workforce and public safety operations."

About NEOGOV

NEOGOV, an EQT portfolio company and part of the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), serves more than 13,000 organizations as the leading provider of an AI-enabled integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOV's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

More information at www.neogov.com and www.powerdms.com.

Media Contact

Brianna Swales, For NEOGOV, 1 4079244497, [email protected], https://www.neogov.com/

SOURCE NEOGOV