NEOGOV Announces Keynote Speakers for Ignite 2025 User Conference on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 in Las Vegas

Each year, Ignite brings together customers, partners, and internal experts to share innovation and insights. This year's theme, "Light the Path" is designed to help leaders embrace innovation, navigate change and explore new opportunities with clarity and confidence. Post this

Ignite 2025 keynote sessions will feature:

Dominique Dawes : Olympian and business owner. She became the first African-American gymnast to win an individual Olympic medal. Dawes currently owns the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academies. She also holds minority ownership of the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and served as co-chair of the President's Council for Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition under the Obama administration alongside Drew Brees . Dawes recently collaborated with LeBron James and Maverick Carter as Executive Producer of the Peacock docu-series "Golden" which follows USA's elite gymnasts on the road to the Tokyo Olympics and has been nominated for a Sports Emmy.

: Olympian and business owner. She became the first African-American gymnast to win an individual Olympic medal. Dawes currently owns the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academies. She also holds minority ownership of the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and served as co-chair of the President's Council for Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition under the Obama administration alongside . Dawes recently collaborated with and Maverick Carter as Executive Producer of the Peacock docu-series "Golden" which follows elite gymnasts on the road to the Tokyo Olympics and has been nominated for a Sports Emmy. Sasha Larkin : Retired Assistant Sheriff, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Larkin is currently the Director of Intelligence and C4 Operations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. She spent 25 years at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where she oversaw two divisions: Homeland Security and Investigative Services. Larkin was integral in building the Office of Community Engagement (OCE) and the Fusion Liaison Officer Program. She was the Chair of Women of Metro, an outreach organization that mentors women internally for promotion in law enforcement. She also spoke on behalf of the LVMPD for the Naval Postgraduate School , Police Executive Research Forum, Safe Cities Network, and US State Department. In 2016, she received the "Shield Award" from the Anti-defamation League for building one of the largest, most successful Terrorism Liaison Officer Programs in the country, along with one of the leading refugee integration programs nationwide. Sasha has also been honored with the Community Service Award by Girl Scouts of America and Top Cops in Washington D.C.

: Retired Assistant Sheriff, Metropolitan Police Department. Larkin is currently the Director of Intelligence and C4 Operations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. She spent 25 years at Metropolitan Police Department, where she oversaw two divisions: Homeland Security and Investigative Services. Larkin was integral in building the Office of Community Engagement (OCE) and the Fusion Liaison Officer Program. She was the Chair of Women of Metro, an outreach organization that mentors women internally for promotion in law enforcement. She also spoke on behalf of the LVMPD for the , Police Executive Research Forum, Safe Cities Network, and US State Department. In 2016, she received the "Shield Award" from the Anti-defamation League for building one of the largest, most successful Terrorism Liaison Officer Programs in the country, along with one of the leading refugee integration programs nationwide. Sasha has also been honored with the Community Service Award by Girl Scouts of America and Top Cops in Adam Mendler : Entrepreneur, writer, educator, and nationally recognized authority on leadership. Mendler hosts top-rated business and leadership podcast Thirty Minute Mentors, where he elicits insights from top CEOs, founders, athletes, celebrities, and political and military leaders. He has interviewed more than 500 of America's most successful leaders and has written extensively on business and leadership. Adam also teaches graduate-level courses on leadership at UCLA , serves on the board of UCLA's Master of Applied Statistics & Data Science program, is an emeritus member of USC's Board of Governors, and is an advisor to numerous companies and leaders.

Ignite 2025 will also include leadership and development sessions, product training, roundtable discussions, product roadmap sessions, and networking opportunities. These sessions will cover a broad range of topics from AI to skills-based hiring and wellness.

Register now to attend Ignite 2025.

About NEOGOV

NEOGOV, a Carlyle and Warburg Pincus portfolio company serving more than 7,000 organizations, is the leading provider of an integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOVS's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves 5,500 police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

More information at www.neogov.com and www.powerdms.com.

Media Contact

Brianna Swales, NEOGOV, 1 4079244497, [email protected], www.neogov.com

SOURCE NEOGOV