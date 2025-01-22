NEOGOV named to GovTech 100 2025 list

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized in the GovTech 100 for our growing contributions to the public sector. We take seriously our mission to 'serve the people who serve the people,' and we look forward to continuing to seek out new and innovative ways to do just that." Post this

"For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer," said e.Republic President Dustin Haisler. "It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market – from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it's just heating up."

Founded in 2000, NEOGOV provides market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to automate and streamline the employee lifecycle for state and local governments, serving more than 7,000+ public agencies and educational institutions, and over 5,500 public safety organizations. NEOGOV customers report increased employee productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory requirements, and reduced paper processes, with a net result of better services for citizens.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized in the GovTech 100 for our growing contributions to the public sector," said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV. "We take seriously our mission to 'serve the people who serve the people,' and we look forward to continuing to seek out new and innovative ways to do just that."

To learn more about NEOGOV, go to www.neogov.com.

