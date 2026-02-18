NEOGOV Named to the 2026 GovTech 100

As we enter a new era of innovation with AI at the forefront, we're setting the standard for responsible, assistive AI - investing in solutions that help agencies navigate today's workforce challenges to operate more efficiently and better serve their communities. Post this

"Being named to the GovTech 100 recognizes the impact NEOGOV is making across the public sector," said Shane Evangelist, CEO of NEOGOV. "Our mission is to serve the people who serve the people. As we enter a new era of innovation with AI at the forefront, we're setting the standard for responsible, assistive AI - investing in solutions that help agencies navigate today's workforce challenges to operate more efficiently and better serve their communities."

For the past 25 years, NEOGOV has delivered purpose-built human capital management and public safety solutions, and now serves more than 13,000 public sector organizations across North America. NEOGOV's cloud-native suite supports the full employee lifecycle - from recruitment and onboarding to performance management and compliance management - while helping agencies stay compliant with local policies and regulatory frameworks.

In the past 12 months, NEOGOV has experienced significant growth. In July 2025, it was acquired by EQT X Fund and the Canadian Pension Plan Investments (CPP Investments). NEOGOV has continued to see strong demand from customers across the country. Its Vetted background investigation solution added more than 250 new customers in under 18 months, making it NEOGOV's fastest growing software application to date.

NEOGOV, an EQT portfolio company serving more than 13,000 organizations, is the leading provider of an integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOVS's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

