NEOGOV to collaborate with OpenGov to simplify workforce and financial management for public sector agencies

"Public sector organizations are being asked to do more with fewer resources, and disconnected systems only add to that challenge," said Josh Snyder, vice president, strategic partnerships at NEOGOV. "By collaborating with OpenGov, we're helping HR professionals break down silos between workforce and financial management, reduce administrative burden and access the data they need to make smarter decisions. This integration supports more efficient operations while enabling agencies to better serve their communities."

Cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts across the United States rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change and strengthen public trust. Built to power high-performance government, the platform delivers a unified experience across asset management, permitting, procurement, budgeting, revenue collection, and financial management.

Orange Beach, Alabama; Delano, California; and Stuart, Florida are among the customers leveraging both OpenGov and NEOGOV to power and streamline their operations.

NEOGOV delivers purpose-built human capital management and public safety solutions to public sector organizations across North America. NEOGOV's cloud-native suite supports the full employee lifecycle - from recruitment and onboarding to performance management and compliance management - while helping agencies stay compliant with local policies and regulatory frameworks.

NEOGOV, an EQT portfolio company serving more than 13,000 organizations, is the leading provider of an integrated HR, payroll, talent management and policy and compliance management solution for public sector HR, public safety and education. With NEOGOV, organizations are able to eliminate and automate systems and processes, so they can focus on what matters most - serving their core customers in a meaningful way. This results in improved productivity and engagement, time and cost savings, improved regulatory compliance, and reduced paper processes.

NEOGOV's platform includes PowerDMS, a public safety management platform which serves police, fire and 911 customers. NEOGOV also offers NEOED, a one-stop shop HR suite for education.

