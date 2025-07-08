Neota and LOWCODEMINDS Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Transformational Legal and Enterprise Automation Solutions

" By combining LOWCODEMINDS' extensive experience in building scalable, low-code solutions with Neota's advanced automation capabilities, we're enabling legal and business teams to harness technology like never before. " Post this

With a shared vision to empower enterprise teams, the partnership will target key areas such as contract lifecycle management, risk assessments, regulatory compliance, investigations, and self-service solutions for employees. This will empower legal departments to unlock the value of intelligent automation without programming skills resulting in streamlined operations, enhanced compliance and full visibility across all matters—driving measurable efficiency and ROI.

Statement from Julian Uebergang, CEO, Neota: "Our partnership with LOWCODEMINDS represents a significant step forward in delivering impactful, no-code automation solutions across diverse industries. LOWCODEMINDS' ability to address complex challenges with scalable no-code applications complements Neota's goal of empowering clients to automate workflows and enhance productivity. Together, we are unlocking unmatched value for organizations globally, revolutionizing their approach to legal and enterprise automation."

Statement from Sri Mookiah, CEO, LOWCODEMINDS, "We are thrilled to partner with Neota, a company that shares our commitment to driving accessible innovation in the technology space. By combining LOWCODEMINDS' extensive experience in building scalable, low-code solutions with Neota's advanced automation capabilities, we're enabling legal and business teams to harness technology like never before. Together, we empower organizations to streamline their workflows, increase efficiency, and meet rapidly evolving business needs."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation through accessible, business-led technology. Legal and enterprise teams can now solve their most pressing challenges faster, with intelligent solutions that are secure, scalable, and easy to maintain.

About Neota

Neota is the leading no-code platform for building intelligent automation solutions in legal, risk, and compliance. Neota combines robust logic automation, document generation, data integrations, and generative AI to enable professionals to create custom applications that streamline decision-making, enhance service delivery, and drive operational efficiency.

About LOWCODEMINDS

LOWCODEMINDS is a global leader in AI-led enterprise process orchestration and automation. By leveraging the power of AI-enabled processes and low-code automation technologies, the company is uniquely positioned to help enterprises revolutionize their business operations. LOWCODEMINDS has deep expertise and a proven record of accomplishment in transforming operations, orchestrating workflows, and enhancing efficiency using innovative process automation technologies.

