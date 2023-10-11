Neota Announces Executive Team Appointments: Part of Commitment to Customer Experience and Business Growth

"We are extremely excited about the future and immense potential of our platform and these new leaders' expertise will be instrumental in continuing to propel the company and our customers forward," said Chief Executive Officer, Julian Uebergang. Tweet this

As the Chief Customer Officer, Adam Licht assumes the pivotal role of overseeing product development and strategic customer engagement for Neota's customers. With over two decades of experience in compliance-driven markets, Adam has consistently demonstrated his proficiency in driving top-line and profit growth, along with his adeptness in building and leading both direct and matrixed teams. Throughout his career, he has provided his expertise to organizations of varying sizes, including industry leaders like Wolters Kluwer, Intralinks, and Pro Bono Net.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Palumbo Aldi, will be focused on continuing to expand the Neota brand as a leader in no code business automation. With an extensive background in B2B marketing across all marketing disciplines, Sandra brings an exceptional understanding of market and industry trends as well as customer needs which will play a crucial role in driving increased business growth through demand generation programs and enhancing the reach of our brand around the globe.

After an impressive five-year tenure as the Head of Customer Success, EMEA, Neota is thrilled to announce the promotion of William Richardson to the position of Senior Director, Global Delivery & Support. William has cultivated strong relationships with some of our most prominent customers, demonstrating his dedication to assisting companies in maximizing their value from the Neota platform. In his new role, William will lead our global service delivery and support operations with a strong focus on increasing adoption of managed services among our valued customers.

These appointments signal a renewed focus on customer ROI, driving our mission to deliver unparalleled value, service, and support to our valuable customers and helping them bring innovation and automation to life for their businesses. We look forward to the impetus these leaders will bring in taking the Neota business to new levels and all our future endeavors.

About Neota: Neota's no-code technology and modular building blocks enable businesses to quickly develop, deploy, and scale solutions that seamlessly integrate with the rest of a company's tech stack.

Neota delivers a proven no code platform to build powerful digital solutions. With Neota's visual, enterprise-grade platform for business process automation, user's innovative ideas quickly become sophisticated, secure solutions. Neota's intuitive platform enables businesses to easily develop and deploy decision-making solutions to automate workflows, documents, decisions, processes, and services. For more information, visit their website at neota.com.

