Neota Logic and Design Build Legal (DBL) Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Legal Operations Through Intelligent Automation

1. Delivering Results Where Legal Teams Need Them Most

Legal organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver faster, more consistent, and cost-effective services while managing growing complexity. The Neota–DBL partnership addresses this challenge by combining advanced automation with deep legal industry expertise.

Together, the firms empower clients to:

Accelerate legal service delivery by replacing manual processes with automated, digital workflows.

Standardize intake, document generation, and decision support to improve quality, reduce risk, and ensure consistency.

Leverage AI within workflows to analyze data, guide users, and automate decision-making steps.

Increase productivity while reducing costs through streamlined processes and reduced administrative burden.

Scale innovation across the organization with flexible, no-code solutions that evolve as needs change.

Apply advanced AI and large language models (LLMs) in practical, governed use cases, such as document analysis, knowledge extraction, and intelligent drafting, to deliver measurable productivity gains and hard-dollar cost savings.

2. Leadership Perspective

"Legal teams are under more pressure than ever to do more with less, without compromising quality or client service," said John Lord, CEO of Neota Logic. "Partnering with DBL allows us to pair our powerful no-code AI platform with deep, practical legal operations expertise, ensuring clients deploy solutions that deliver real business outcomes."

Andy Peterson, Founder Design Build Legal added, "I've been using Neota Logic with my clients for many years, so I'm excited to formalize a partnership with them to help organizations redesign how legal work gets done in ways that are practical, scalable, and truly transformative. Lots of legal technologies can handle data and workflows, but to me, what sets Neota apart is an engine powerful enough to tackle your most complex calculations and automations."

About the Partnership

The Neota–DBL partnership merges Neota's no-code automation and AI-driven workflow platform with DBL's proven expertise in legal technology strategy, implementation, and operational design. The result is a powerful combination of innovation and execution — delivering solutions that are technologically advanced and aligned with how legal organizations need and desire to operate.

Together, Neota and DBL will help law firms and legal departments build intelligent, scalable solutions that modernize legal operations and set a new standard for efficiency and client service.

About Neota Logic

Neota Logic is a global leader in no-code workflow automation and AI-enabled process orchestration. Its platform empowers business and legal professionals to build applications that streamline complex processes, improve decision-making, and drive measurable productivity gains.

About Design Build Legal (DBL)

Design Build Legal, a Seattle-based consultancy dedicated to helping law firms and legal operations teams leverage technology to transform service delivery, is built on a simple philosophy: Get things done. The firm works comfortably behind the scenes to support client success or front-and-center with senior leadership teams, identifying needs and designing tailored solutions. Having served in marketing, business development, and project management roles inside an Am Law 100 firm, DBL's team deeply understands law firm culture, challenges, and opportunities. The firm has also partnered with corporate legal departments to help them communicate value, build new programs, and gain greater return from outside counsel relationships.

