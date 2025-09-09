Neota Logic and Horizon Industries International Limited Partner to Transform Regulatory Compliance Through AI-Powered Automation

Neota Logic, a pioneer in no-code AI workflow automation, and Horizon Industries International, a technology consulting firm, have announced a new strategic partnership. The collaboration combines Neota's no-code platform with Horizon's deep expertise in low-code development to help organizations tackle complex compliance and regulatory challenges. This partnership is designed to empower clients to cut compliance timelines from weeks to days, ensure audit readiness, and adapt to new regulations rapidly without costly overhauls. According to Neota CEO Julian Uebergang, the collaboration provides scalable and agile solutions to an era of increasing regulatory scrutiny. The joint effort merges powerful no-code technology with expert implementation to deliver complete, adaptive, and efficient solutions for regulated industries.
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neota Logic, a pioneer in no-code AI workflow automation, and Horizon Industries International Limited, a premier technology consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership that will revolutionize how organizations tackle their most complex compliance and regulatory challenges.
The collaboration combines Neota's cutting-edge no-code platform, which enables business and legal teams to build intelligent workflows without programming—with Horizon International's deep expertise in low-code development, application testing automation, and database development.
Delivering Results Where It Matters Most
This partnership addresses a critical market need: organizations struggling with mounting regulatory demands while facing resource constraints. The integrated solution empowers clients to:
- Cut compliance timelines from weeks to days by replacing manual tasks with
- automated digital processes
- Ensure audit readiness with clear tracking and accountability features built for
- regulated industries
- Adapt to change rapidly when new regulations emerge or policies shift, without
- expensive system overhauls
- Scale efficiently by giving business teams the tools to build and modify solutions
- themselves
Leadership Perspective
"In an era of increasing regulatory scrutiny and shrinking operational resources,
organizations need scalable, agile solutions to stay ahead," said Neota's SVP Sales, Dan Wallace. "Our partnership with Horizon International enhances our ability to deliver those outcomes with speed, precision, and accountability."
Chris Dunn, Director at Horizon International, emphasized how the partnership expands their capabilities: "Our foundation in low-code development, application testing automation, and database solutions has given us deep insight into what regulated industries need. Integrating Neota's no-code platform with our technical expertise allows us to offer clients a complete solution—from robust data architecture to intelligent compliance workflows that actually work in complex enterprise environments."
About the Partnership
This partnership merges Neota's automation technology with Horizon International's proven track record in application development to deliver complete compliance solutions. The result: faster setup, better data connections, and systems that adapt to complex regulatory requirements.
About Neota Logic
Neota Logic provides no-code, AI-powered workflow automation and orchestration solutions that empower business and legal teams to build intelligent processes without technical expertise. Neota's platform combines decision logic, workflow automation, and document generation to deliver smarter, scalable digital solutions.
About Horizon Industries International Limited
Horizon Industries International Limited specializes in low-code development, application testing automation, and database development solutions for regulated industries. The company combines deep technical expertise with strategic insights to help organizations build scalable, compliant technology solutions that drive business transformation.
