Neota Logic and Horizon Industries International Limited Partner to Transform Regulatory Compliance Through AI-Powered Automation

Delivering Results Where It Matters Most

This partnership addresses a critical market need: organizations struggling with mounting regulatory demands while facing resource constraints. The integrated solution empowers clients to:

Cut compliance timelines from weeks to days by replacing manual tasks with

automated digital processes

Ensure audit readiness with clear tracking and accountability features built for

regulated industries

Adapt to change rapidly when new regulations emerge or policies shift, without

expensive system overhauls

Scale efficiently by giving business teams the tools to build and modify solutions

themselves

Leadership Perspective

"In an era of increasing regulatory scrutiny and shrinking operational resources,

organizations need scalable, agile solutions to stay ahead," said Neota's SVP Sales, Dan Wallace. "Our partnership with Horizon International enhances our ability to deliver those outcomes with speed, precision, and accountability."

Chris Dunn, Director at Horizon International, emphasized how the partnership expands their capabilities: "Our foundation in low-code development, application testing automation, and database solutions has given us deep insight into what regulated industries need. Integrating Neota's no-code platform with our technical expertise allows us to offer clients a complete solution—from robust data architecture to intelligent compliance workflows that actually work in complex enterprise environments."

About the Partnership

This partnership merges Neota's automation technology with Horizon International's proven track record in application development to deliver complete compliance solutions. The result: faster setup, better data connections, and systems that adapt to complex regulatory requirements.

About Neota Logic

Neota Logic provides no-code, AI-powered workflow automation and orchestration solutions that empower business and legal teams to build intelligent processes without technical expertise. Neota's platform combines decision logic, workflow automation, and document generation to deliver smarter, scalable digital solutions.

Learn more at: www.neota.com

About Horizon Industries International Limited

Horizon Industries International Limited specializes in low-code development, application testing automation, and database development solutions for regulated industries. The company combines deep technical expertise with strategic insights to help organizations build scalable, compliant technology solutions that drive business transformation.

www.hildevelopers.com

