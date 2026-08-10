Neota Logic launches native AI orchestration for legal and compliance teams

"Our aim is to set the standard for how AI is used in legal and compliance work, not to follow it." - John Lord, Chairman and CEO of Neota Logic. Post this

Calling a large language model is straightforward, and most tools stop at that: they return an answer and leave the user to catch what is wrong. Neota Logic's AI orchestration places the model inside a workflow instead. It is called only for the tasks it does well, such as extraction, summarization, and classification, while the rules, the routing, and the human sign-off around it stay under the team's control.

The workflow decides what happens to the model's output. A contract can be read by the model, assessed against the firm's own playbook, then routed automatically: low-risk matters cleared, anything material escalated to the right lawyer before it moves. Calls can be chained so one model's output is checked before the next step runs, and a workflow can escalate to human review the moment confidence drops. A model classifying an AI system under the EU AI Act, HIPPA, the California CCPA/CPRA framework or checking a data processing agreement against GDPR, never has the last word. A person does.

Every run produces a full audit trail: what the AI was asked, what it returned, which model ran, and who signed off. Models are approved centrally, no model is ever invoked by default, and legal teams work with the providers they already use, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Google, Open Source and AWS Bedrock, through their own accounts.

The capability runs on the rules engine Neota Logic has refined over fifteen years, one that now handles more than eight million legal sessions a year. The AI is one component inside that engine, called where it helps and constrained everywhere else.

"Any tool can call a large language model and hand back an answer. The hard part, and the part that matters in legal and compliance, is everything around that answer: the rules it is checked against, the point where it goes to a responsible officer, the record of how it was reached," said Shaz Aziz, Head of Client Solutions at Neota Logic. "Orchestration means the model does the narrow task it is good at while the workflow keeps control of the decision. When an output informs advice, reaches a client, and/or has to satisfy a regulator, that control is what makes the work defensible."

For Neota Logic, the launch extends a thesis the company has held for fifteen years: that every automated legal decision should be tied to a rule, a check, or a verified and verifiable approval process, with no exceptions.

"Most of the market is treating AI in legal as a race to add a chatbot, which misses what legal work actually demands," said John Lord, Chairman and CEO of Neota Logic. "A model answering on its own, with no rules around it and no record behind it, is a liability, however quick and impressive the answer looks. For fifteen years Neota Logic has orchestrated people, systems, and logic into workflows that can be fully defended, and native AI orchestration brings AI inside that same discipline. Our aim is to set the standard for how AI is used in legal and compliance work, not to follow it."

About Neota Logic

Neota Logic provides the AI governance layer for legal and compliance teams. For more than fifteen years, the company has helped legal departments and law firms orchestrate people, rules-based systems, and AI into workflows where every decision is traceable and defensible. Neota Logic serves Fortune 500 legal departments and Global 250 law firms across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, processing more than 8,000,000 sessions a year across 100+ organizations globally. The company is ISO 27001 certified and headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Melbourne.

Learn more at neotalogic.com.

Media Contact

Katie Pham, Neota Logic, 1 7656505138, [email protected], https://www.neotalogic.com/

SOURCE Neota Logic