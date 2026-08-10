Neota Logic launches native AI orchestration for legal and compliance teams

Legal and compliance teams can now route their own large language models through governed AI workflows, where every AI call is logged, checked against the team's own rules, and routed for human sign-off.
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neota Logic, the AI governance layer for legal teams, today announced the launch of native AI orchestration, now live across its customer base of corporate compliance and legal departments and law firms. The capability lets legal teams bring their own large language models into governed AI workflows, where every AI call is logged, checked against the team's own rules, and routed for human sign-off. It is the first of several AI capabilities the company is bringing to market, all built to a single standard: legal teams should be able to move at the speed of AI without giving up the ability to defend the work.
AI is already part of daily practice in the firms and legal departments Neota Logic serves. In large law firms, 87% of legal professionals report using it, according to Clio's 2025 Legal Trends Report. The infrastructure to account for that use has not caught up. The 2026 Legal Industry Report from 8am, a survey of more than 1,300 legal professionals, found that only 9% of firms have a written AI policy that is actively enforced. A growing share of legal work is now shaped by AI that the firm producing it cannot fully reconstruct or defend after the fact.
Calling a large language model is straightforward, and most tools stop at that: they return an answer and leave the user to catch what is wrong. Neota Logic's AI orchestration places the model inside a workflow instead. It is called only for the tasks it does well, such as extraction, summarization, and classification, while the rules, the routing, and the human sign-off around it stay under the team's control.
The workflow decides what happens to the model's output. A contract can be read by the model, assessed against the firm's own playbook, then routed automatically: low-risk matters cleared, anything material escalated to the right lawyer before it moves. Calls can be chained so one model's output is checked before the next step runs, and a workflow can escalate to human review the moment confidence drops. A model classifying an AI system under the EU AI Act, HIPPA, the California CCPA/CPRA framework or checking a data processing agreement against GDPR, never has the last word. A person does.
Every run produces a full audit trail: what the AI was asked, what it returned, which model ran, and who signed off. Models are approved centrally, no model is ever invoked by default, and legal teams work with the providers they already use, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Azure OpenAI, Google, Open Source and AWS Bedrock, through their own accounts.
The capability runs on the rules engine Neota Logic has refined over fifteen years, one that now handles more than eight million legal sessions a year. The AI is one component inside that engine, called where it helps and constrained everywhere else.
"Any tool can call a large language model and hand back an answer. The hard part, and the part that matters in legal and compliance, is everything around that answer: the rules it is checked against, the point where it goes to a responsible officer, the record of how it was reached," said Shaz Aziz, Head of Client Solutions at Neota Logic. "Orchestration means the model does the narrow task it is good at while the workflow keeps control of the decision. When an output informs advice, reaches a client, and/or has to satisfy a regulator, that control is what makes the work defensible."
For Neota Logic, the launch extends a thesis the company has held for fifteen years: that every automated legal decision should be tied to a rule, a check, or a verified and verifiable approval process, with no exceptions.
"Most of the market is treating AI in legal as a race to add a chatbot, which misses what legal work actually demands," said John Lord, Chairman and CEO of Neota Logic. "A model answering on its own, with no rules around it and no record behind it, is a liability, however quick and impressive the answer looks. For fifteen years Neota Logic has orchestrated people, systems, and logic into workflows that can be fully defended, and native AI orchestration brings AI inside that same discipline. Our aim is to set the standard for how AI is used in legal and compliance work, not to follow it."
About Neota Logic
Neota Logic provides the AI governance layer for legal and compliance teams. For more than fifteen years, the company has helped legal departments and law firms orchestrate people, rules-based systems, and AI into workflows where every decision is traceable and defensible. Neota Logic serves Fortune 500 legal departments and Global 250 law firms across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, processing more than 8,000,000 sessions a year across 100+ organizations globally. The company is ISO 27001 certified and headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Melbourne.
Media Contact
Katie Pham, Neota Logic, 1 7656505138, [email protected], https://www.neotalogic.com/
SOURCE Neota Logic
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