Neota Logic Launches Neota Velocity - Accelerating Time to Value from Business Automation

The first Neota Velocity solution released is an express document automation solution. The new offering allows clients to leverage their precedent documents, seamlessly transforming them into fully implemented, logic-driven Workflows utilizing generative AI in a matter of weeks.

Neota Velocity Document Automation features:

Logic driven document assembly: Ensure drafts of agreements are generated via your playbook.

Workflow to support internal and counterparty review and execution: Enable streamlined interaction with counterparties to ensure terms are agreed.

Design-System Implementation: Ensure all digital tools are created per your branding requirements to ensure an ultimate user experience.

"We're excited to introduce Neota Velocity," said Julian Uebergang, CEO at Neota Logic. "Our aim is to empower organizations to harness the full potential of their business processes, minimizing time and maximizing efficiency. We plan to continue to add additional rapid deployment solutions to the portfolio in the coming weeks and months."

Built on and leveraging the full Neota platform, including our recently launched Architect and Designer products, Neota Velocity utilizes the key aspects of Neota coupled with the expertise of the Neota solution architect team to bring a client's automation vision to reality.

Neota Logic invites tech innovators, business leaders, and legal professionals to explore the capabilities of Neota Velocity and witness firsthand how it can redefine realizing value from document automation and management.

About Neota: Neota is a leading no-code platform that enables businesses to build powerful, AI-enhanced digital solutions rapidly. With Neota's visual, enterprise-grade platform, users can automate complex workflows, documents, and decision-making processes, seamlessly integrating with existing business technologies under a single subscription. For more information, visit neota.com.

