Neota Logic reaffirms its commitment to customer data security with ISO 27001 recertification

"Our customers trust Neota Logic with sensitive information, and that trust demands more than good intentions — it demands proof. This recertification, against the most current global standard, is that proof. I'm grateful to the whole Neota Logic team for their dedication to this." - John Lord, CEO. Post this

"At Neota Logic, information security is at the forefront of everything that we do. Recertification under the rigors of the ISO 27001:2022 framework is a testament to our continued commitment to safeguarding our clients' data confidentiality, integrity and availability throughout every part of our global organization's policies, processes and procedures. As we enter our fourth year since first becoming ISO 27001 certified, we remain dedicated to continuously improving our information security posture, proactively managing risk, and adapting to the evolving threat landscape in order to maintain the safety of the data that we are entrusted with." - Isa Muqattash, Chief Information Security Officer

What the certification covers:

The scope of Neota Logic's certification is intentionally comprehensive. It spans our SaaS platforms on AWS and Azure across all regions, cloud information services, company network, all global legal entities, and every employee and contractor — in the office, remote, or otherwise. It also covers all devices used to handle Neota Logic data. This breadth reflects the reality of how a global, cloud-first software business operates.

What it means for our customers:

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's leading standard for information security management. At its core, it requires organizations to systematically identify security risks, put controls in place to address them, and demonstrate — through independent audit — that those controls actually work. It is not a one-time assessment; it demands continuous improvement and regular external verification. For customers evaluating a technology partner, it is one of the most meaningful signals of security maturity available.

For Neota Logic's customers, this recertification provides independent, third-party confirmation that the security of their data is taken seriously — and verified. It means that the controls governing how customer data is stored, accessed, and protected have been examined by an external auditor and found to meet the most current global standard. Customers do not have to take our word for it.

This certification is also part of a broader security posture at Neota Logic. The ISMS does not exist in isolation — it sits alongside our approach to risk management, business continuity, vendor oversight, and data protection, forming a cohesive framework that governs how information is handled across every part of the business. Recertification ensures that this framework remains robust, current, and fit for purpose as our platform and customer base continue to grow.

"Our customers trust Neota Logic with sensitive information, and that trust demands more than good intentions — it demands proof. This recertification, against the most current version of the global standard, is that proof. I'm grateful to the entire Neota Logic team for the commitment it takes to earn and maintain this certification year after year." - John Lord, CEO

For more information or to request a copy of Neota Logic's ISO/IEC 27001 certificate, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Katie, Pham, 1 7656505138, [email protected], https://neotalogic.com/

SOURCE Neota Logic