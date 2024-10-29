Neota Unveils New Platform Features That Combine Simplified Automation and Generative AI

"Architect, Designer coupled with our Generative Open AI agents, embody Neota's commitment to providing intuitive, scalable, and powerful tools that drive innovation and efficiency." Post this

Neota's platform updates combine robust rules-based workflow automation capabilities with generative AI, providing businesses with advanced tools for enabling digital transformation, compliance, and efficiency. These new tools allow for seamless automation of complex tasks, enhanced by AI-driven analysis, clause extraction, and summarization.

Architect: Simplified Building of Complex Applications

Architect is designed to help businesses build complex applications with ease.

Key features include:

Modern Web-based interface. Accessible via a custom designed, modern, web-based user interface.

No-Code Development: Create and automate complex workflows and applications without requiring programming skills .

Comprehensive Functionality: Ask any question, apply any rule, generate any document, analyze any data, and calculate any outputs from data derived from subject matter expert input, AI agents, databases and third party products.

Seamless Data Management: Store and send data seamlessly across various platforms and systems.

Designer: Visually Engaging, Brand Compliant Applications

Designer focuses on creating visually appealing and brand applications that elevate user experience.

Key features include:

Custom and Consistent Designs: Develop visually captivating solutions that align with your brand's identity.

Scalability and Flexibility: Ensure applications not only look good but also scale effectively with your business needs.

Design-System Architecture: Utilize software that supports both brand-aligned and bespoke designs, ensuring consistency across all your applications via configurable, reusable templates.

Merging Rules-based Logic + AI

Neota's automation systems work across enterprises, integrating with other digital tools, including generative AI assistants. This flexibility ensures that businesses can implement sophisticated solutions without compromising on functionality or ease of use.

These latest platform developments enhance Neota's robust automation capabilities and add new power and speed to Neota customer efforts toward digital transformation, efficiency, compliance and competitive advantage.

About Neota Logic: Neota is a leading no-code platform that enables businesses to build powerful, AI-enhanced digital solutions rapidly. With Neota's visual, enterprise-grade platform, users can automate complex workflows, documents, and decision-making processes, seamlessly integrating with existing business technologies under a single subscription. For more information, visit neota.com.

