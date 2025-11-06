Neotribe Ventures Marks IPO of Portfolio Company BillionToOne, Celebrating a Partnership Built on Bold Ideas and Long-Term Vision

The BillionToOne IPO represents not just a financial milestone, but a validation of the team's bold vision and relentless execution. Post this

"From the moment we met Oghuzan and the BillionToOne team, we knew they were building something extraordinary," said Kittu Kolluri, Founder and Managing Director at Neotribe Ventures. "They've combined scientific rigor with an unwavering commitment to patient impact, a combination that's exceedingly rare and deeply inspiring to back. This IPO represents not just a financial milestone, but a validation of their bold vision and relentless execution."

Neotribe Ventures first invested in BillionToOne's Series A through its flagship Fund I and subsequently increased its commitment with a super pro-rata investment in the company's Series B via the firm's Ignite Fund. Co-managed by Founder and Managing Director Kolluri and Partner Rebecca Mitchem, Ignite supports growth-stage companies developing breakthrough technologies across sectors including computational biology, healthcare, enterprise software, and clean energy.

Neotribe Ventures invests in early- to growth-stage companies developing breakthrough technologies across enterprise software, AI/ML, security, software infrastructure, computational biology, and robotics, among others. The firm takes a hands-on, founder-first approach, supporting nearly 50 companies across the U.S., Europe, Israel, India, and Australia, including BillionToOne, Auditoria, Stand, and Theta Lake, as they transform bold ideas into enduring businesses.

About Neotribe Ventures

Neotribe Ventures backs bold founders building breakthrough technologies that reimagine what's possible. Founded in 2017 by longtime NEA General Partner Kittu Kolluri, an early investor in dozens of category-defining companies including Box, Robinhood, Scopely, and Climate Corporation, Neotribe manages over $480 million across multiple funds. The firm invests in early- to growth-stage companies across enterprise software, AI/ML, security, software infrastructure, robotics, climate tech, and computational biology. True to its name, Neotribe believes startups thrive when they are supported by a trusted tribe—partners who offer the security, confidence, and guidance to pursue ambitious ideas and lasting impact.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a precision diagnostics company on a mission to make molecular diagnostics more powerful, accurate, and accessible for all. The company's single-molecule NGS (smNGS) platform, which includes the patented Quantitative Counting Template (QCT™) technology, is the only multiplex methodology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.

