Neovera Strengthens its Cybersecurity Arsenal with Acquisition of 10-D Security and AppliedCS

Neovera and 10-D Security will leverage their combined resources and knowledge to tackle the challenges of the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape and regulatory requirements, especially within the Financial Services industry. Their united vision is to provide clients with customized, state-of-the-art security solutions that offer maximum protection against cyber threats.

The increasing cost of cybersecurity breaches for organizations underscores the importance of this strategic acquisition. According to a report by IBM Security and the Ponemon Institute, the average data breach cost in 2023 reached $4.45 million per incident, a 15 percent increase over three years.

"We're excited to unite with Neovera, a renowned leader in the managed cybersecurity industry," said Phil VanMeerhaeghe, CEO of 10-D Security. "This partnership will enable us to harness our deep industry knowledge and cutting-edge solutions to create a formidable force in safeguarding our clients' critical assets and help community financial institutions with compliance-related services."

As digitalization and remote work accelerate and traditional network perimeters blur, emerging technologies such as cloud, data analytics, and robotic process automation have become top cybersecurity investment priorities.

By joining forces with 10-D Security, Neovera is well-prepared to navigate the future of cybersecurity, where risks become increasingly complex and adversaries grow more sophisticated.

About Neovera

Neovera is a leading provider of professional and comprehensive managed technology services with over two decades of experience. Specializing in IT consulting, multiple Cloud platforms (Private, Azure, AWS, Oracle, GCP), and cybersecurity solutions, Neovera offers a wide range of services, including 24/7/365 monitoring and fully managed services, CaaS, and Identity and Access Management. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. For more information, please visit www.neovera.com.

About 10-D Security

10-D Security is a Kansas City-based cybersecurity company dedicated to providing cutting-edge security solutions to protect businesses from cyber threats. With a focus on cybersecurity assessments, compliance, and risk management, 10-D Security has earned a reputation for excellence in the field of cybersecurity within the financial services industry. To learn more, please visit https://10Dsecurity.com.

About AppliedCS

AppliedCS provides Compliance Management, Information Security, and Risk Management Services to Financial Institutions nationwide. Areas of expertise include Operational Banking, Risk Assessments, Governance Controls, Consumer Complaint Monitoring Program Development, and Audit Remediation and Action Plans.

