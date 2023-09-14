NEPC Talks Education: Discussing State Takeovers of K-12 Public School Districts

Key Takeaway: NEPC Talks Education podcasts feature insightful and engaging conversations about significant education policy and practice topics.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this month's episode of NEPC Talks Education, Christopher Saldaña interviews Beth Schueler (University of Virginia), Domingo Morel (New York University), and David DeMatthews (University of Texas Austin) about state takeovers of K-12 public school districts. Saldaña, Schueler, Morel, and DeMatthews discuss the impact of state takeovers on student outcomes and district finances, the political implications of takeovers for community and district stakeholders, and the implications of the state takeover of the Houston, Texas public schools.

Professor Schueler has conducted several quantitative studies examining the impact of state takeovers on districts. Although she and her co-investigators found that takeovers have been mostly ineffective at fostering positive academic change in districts, she notes that their outcomes vary significantly across contexts. According to Schueler, the political environment, community demographics, and historical district outcomes contribute to variation in the efficacy of state interventions.

In Takeover: Race, Education, and American Democracy, Professor Morel writes that state takeover laws were passed in the aftermath of a string of successful state school finance lawsuits that resulted in increased funding for K-12 public education. Morel's research found that the operationalization of takeovers looks different for communities of different racial and ethnic compositions. For example, he describes how majority Black communities are more likely to be taken over and more often experience the harshest takeover changes, including the removal of publicly elected school boards and the appointment of state managers.

Against the backdrop of Schueler and Morel's research findings, Professor DeMatthews discusses the structure and implementation of the state of Texas takeover of the Houston Independent School District and details the concerning changes implemented so far by Mike Miles, the superintendent appointed by the state. Together, Schueler, Morel, and DeMatthews offer listeners a wealth of insight into the operational and political impact of state takeovers on students, families, schools, and districts.

A new NEPC Talks Education podcast episode, hosted by Christopher Saldaña, will be released each month from September through May.

Don't worry if you miss a month. All episodes are archived on the NEPC website and can be found here.

NEPC podcast episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts under the title NEPC Talks Education. Subscribe and follow!

The National Education Policy Center (NEPC), a university research center housed at the University of Colorado Boulder School of Education, sponsors research, produces policy briefs, and publishes expert third-party reviews of think tank reports. NEPC publications are written in accessible language and are intended for a broad audience that includes academic experts, policymakers, the media, and the general public. Our mission is to provide high-quality information in support of democratic deliberation about education policy. We are guided by the belief that the democratic governance of public education is strengthened when policies are based on sound evidence and support a multiracial society that is inclusive, kind, and just. Visit us at: http://nepc.colorado.edu

