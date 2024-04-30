Nephrology Times Announces Brand Relaunch, Addition of Dr. Joel Topf to Board

Kidney News-Centered Brand Relaunches With New Physician Contributors

MANALAPAN, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMC Media Group, a health care publishing company, is proud to announce the relaunch of one of its entities, Nephrology Times. The dynamic platform encompasses new physician contributors, enhanced multimedia content, interviews from experts in the field, live conference reporting, breaking news, and a more robust social media presence.

Nephrology Times delivers the latest news in kidney-related treatments and technologies, with the goal of better informing care decisions and improving patient outcomes. It will continue to provide cutting-edge nephrology research, practice updates and more. Additionally, the platform will deploy valuable content via a bimonthly print publication, email newsletters and social media engagement.

The Nephrology Times relaunch includes the addition of Joel Topf, MD, FACP, to its editorial board. Dr. Topf is an assistant clinical professor of medicine at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Mich., creator and host of the Freely Filtered and Channel Your Enthusiasm podcasts and creator of the Precious Bodily Fluids blog. He will contribute regularly to Nephrology Times and leverage his engaged social media following to boost content delivered by the platform.

As part of his role, Dr. Topf will join representatives from Nephrology Times for live reporting from the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Spring Clinical Meetings in Long Beach, Calif., May 14-18, 2024. Visit Nephrology Times at NKF booth #336 during exhibit hours.

"I am delighted to join Nephrology Times and look forward to contributing to its growth," Dr. Topf said. "This is an exciting time for the field and an opportune moment for Nephrology Times to embark on a new era in which it will provide even more value to its audience of nephrology professionals."

Dr. Topf joins Editorial Board Chair Ajay K. Singh, MBBS, FRCP, MBA, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and board members Mohamed G. Atta, MD, MPH, of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore; Timothy E. Bunchman, MD, of Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU in Richmond, Va.; Suphamai Bunnapradist, MD, of the David Geffen School of Medicine and the Kidney Transplant Program at UCLA in Los Angeles; Fernando C. Fervenza, MD, Phd, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.; and Kenneth A. Liss, DO, of Hypertension and Nephrology Association in Eatontown, N.J. Sarah Tolson, director of operations for Sceptre Management Solutions, will also continue as a regular contributor.

"We are excited to strengthen our delivery of key information to the nephrology community through this relaunch and expand our network of expert contributors," said Kerrie Keegan, executive vice president of content at AMC Media Group. "We look forward to continuing to support nephrology professionals and help them improve patient outcomes."

Visit the Nephrology Times website to learn more and follow the platform on X @Neph_Times for the latest news from the field.

About AMC Media Group

AMC Media Group, based in Manalapan, N.J., is a multimedia publishing company which partners with major Medical Associations and Publishers to advance their missions and support media initiatives. AMC Media Group delivers best-in-class service, growth, and business development to its partners and clients. To learn more, visit amcmediagroup.com.

About Nephrology Times

Nephrology Times delivers the latest news in nephrological treatments and technologies, curating content from clinical trials, conference highlights and perspectives from key opinion leaders, with the goal of better informing care decisions and improving patient outcomes. In addition to its robust website, Nephrology Times leverages a bimonthly print publication, email newsletters and social media to highlight the best content from key opinion leaders in the field, keeping nephrology professionals informed of best practices to improve patient outcomes. To learn more, visit nephtimes.com.

Media Contact

Kerrie Keegan, AMC Media Group, 1 646-894-2833, [email protected]

LinkedIn

SOURCE AMC Media Group