Nephronomics Emerges from Stealth to Transform Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic Disease Care Through Precision Medicine Insights

"This partnership combines Fresenius Medical Care's unparalleled patient access with cutting-edge genomics and AI capabilities," said Jan Walter, President of Frenova. "We're uniquely positioned to deliver on the promise of precision medicine for CKM diseases." Post this

Nephronomics has built the Nephronomics Atlas™, an AI-powered platform that integrates whole genome sequencing with longitudinal medical records from the My Reason® research program. This unprecedented dataset, expected to exceed 40,000 patients by year-end, enables the company to identify novel drug targets and develop precision therapies for molecularly defined patient populations.

"End-stage kidney disease patients represent a unique population for genetic discovery—they carry enriched signals of both protective and harmful variants," said Dr. Deniz Kural, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Nephronomics. "Those who progress to ESKD likely harbor stronger risk factors, while those who avoid cardiovascular complications despite severe kidney disease may carry protective variants. This dual signal should enhance our ability to identify therapeutic targets that either mimic protective mechanisms or inhibit disease drivers."

The company was founded by an experienced team combining expertise in nephrology, genomics, and therapeutic discovery: Jan Walter, MBA, President of Frenova; Dr. Benjamin Hippen, MD, FASN, FAST, Global Head Clinical Affairs & Chief Medical Officer, Care Delivery, at Fresenius Medical Care; James Sietstra, General Partner at Mechanica Partners; and Dr. Deniz Kural, PhD, General Partner at Mechanica Partners and former founder of Seven Bridges Genomics.

The company has assembled a leading Scientific Advisory Board including Dr. Franklin Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer at Fresenius Medical Care; Dr. Huntington Willard, whose laboratory discovered the XIST gene; Dr. Eric Green, former Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute; Dr. Navdeep Tangri, creator of the Kidney Failure Risk Equation; and Dr. Yasar Caliskan, distinguished nephrologist and kidney disease researcher at Saint Louis University.

"This partnership combines Fresenius Medical Care's unparalleled patient access with cutting-edge genomics and AI capabilities," said Jan Walter, President of Frenova. "We're uniquely positioned to deliver on the promise of precision medicine for CKM diseases."

Nephronomics' platform enables three key capabilities: precision patient stratification to identify those most likely to respond to specific therapies; discovery of broader therapeutic opportunities across the CKM spectrum; and AI-driven target identification linking genetic variants to disease mechanisms. The company intends to develop a pipeline of internal therapeutic programs while also partnering with pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug development.

"Kidney disease affects each individual differently, shaped by their unique biology and genetic makeup," said Frank Maddux, M.D., Global Chief Medical Officer and member of the Management Board at Fresenius Medical Care AG. "These differences influence not only how the disease manifests, but also which treatments and therapies are most effective. By harnessing advanced genetic and molecular insights, we can transform kidney care—making it more personalized, precise, and responsive to each patient's distinct needs. This collaboration paves the way for innovative diagnostics and therapies, enabling truly individualized clinical interventions and redefining what it means to be patient centric."

About Nephronomics

Nephronomics is a joint venture with Fresenius Medical Care assembling the world's largest vertically integrated cardio-kidney-metabolic (CKM) disease database and deep learning model with >35,000 patients consented. The Nephronomics Atlas contains matching whole genome and longitudinal clinical data of patients with advanced CKD and ESKD including comprehensive laboratory data, diagnosis histories, treatments, and raw radiology images. For more information, please visit www.nephronomics.com

Media Contact

Jan Walter, Nephronomics Inc., 1 (510) 619-0310, [email protected], https://www.nephronomics.com/

SOURCE Nephronomics Inc.