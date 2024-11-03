Neptune Boat Lifts Expands with the Launch of Coastal RhinoDocks

"Our new Neptune Coastal RhinoDocks are a natural extension of our commitment to marine innovation and durability," said Waterfront Brands CEO Corey Duke. Post this

"Our new Neptune Coastal RhinoDocks are a natural extension of our commitment to marine innovation and durability," said Waterfront Brands CEO Corey Duke. "Being part of the Waterfront Brands family enables us to deliver products that combine advanced engineering with aesthetic appeal, offering our customers the ultimate dock solutions backed by decades of industry expertise."

Key Features of Neptune Coastal RhinoDocks:

Superior Durability: Crafted from premium marine-grade aluminum, Coastal RhinoDocks are designed to resist corrosion, ensuring long-lasting performance in saltwater environments.

Customizable Designs: Neptune offers a variety of configurations to suit individual needs, including fixed piling docks and floating dock systems that provide flexible solutions for any waterfront.

Ease of Installation: Coastal RhinoDocks are engineered for easy installation, allowing for a quick and hassle-free setup, minimizing downtime for property owners.

Sleek Aesthetics: With a modern, clean design, these docks add aesthetic appeal to both residential and commercial properties while maintaining their robust functionality.

Waterfront Brands Advantage: As part of Waterfront Brands, Coastal RhinoDocks benefit from the shared innovations, support, and advanced manufacturing processes that set the standard for the marine industry.

Whether you're a waterfront homeowner looking to upgrade your dock system or need reliable infrastructure for your marine environment, Neptune's Coastal RhinoDocks provide the ultimate solution. The launch of these docks marks a significant expansion of Neptune Boat Lifts' product offerings, allowing the company to serve its customers with a full suite of waterfront solutions.

About Neptune Boat Lifts

With over 20 years of experience in the marine industry, Neptune Boat Lifts is renowned for its innovative boat lift designs, unmatched quality, and excellent customer service. Based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the company is dedicated to creating high-performance boat lifts and now coastal dock solutions that enhance waterfront living while standing up to the elements.

About Waterfront Brands

Waterfront Brands is the premier family of brands in the waterfront equipment industry, offering customers the best in boat lifts, docks, and other waterfront products. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Waterfront Brands brings together the top manufacturers in the industry to deliver a comprehensive range of products and services for all types of waterfront properties.

For more information about Neptune Coastal Docks and the full range of products and services, visit www.neptuneboatlifts.com.

Contact information:

Ashley Bruggeman

VP of Marketing and Customer Support, Waterfront Brands

Email: [email protected]

Direct: 218-998-2325 | Toll-Free: 800-328-8945

Media Contact

Ashley Bruggeman, Waterfront Brands, 1 218-998-2325, [email protected], https://neptuneboatlifts.com/

SOURCE Waterfront Brands