NEQSOL Holding Launches Peerstack Academy, Partnering with Qwasar to Bring Silicon Valley Tech Education to Azerbaijan

At the heart of Peerstack's approach is the curriculum developed by Qwasar Silicon Valley, a renowned U.S. education provider co-founded by global tech education pioneer Kwame Yamgnane. Qwasar programs are modeled after elite training practices used by top engineering teams in Silicon Valley, emphasizing mastery-based progression, collaborative project work, and real-world problem solving. Technologies covered include Ruby, JavaScript, React, PostgreSQL, and REST APIs. Graduates complete the program with two internationally accredited diplomas and a portfolio of production-ready applications.

"Peerstack Academy is a long-term investment in the digital future," said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding. "By combining local talent with global best practices, we are laying the foundation for a thriving tech ecosystem that empowers the next generation of engineers, developers, and innovators."

To ensure accessibility, NEQSOL Holding funds up to 70% of tuition costs, removing financial barriers for talented candidates across the country. Students for the inaugural cohort were selected through a nationwide admission process in 2024 and have already begun their studies.

The launch ceremony brought together key figures from across the education and tech sectors, including:

Jamal Rzayev , Director of Peerstack Academy

, Director of Peerstack Academy Vilayat Valiyev , Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University

, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University Imran Ahmadzada , Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan

, Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan Meric Tunc , Chief Human Capital Officer, NEQSOL Holding

, Chief Human Capital Officer, NEQSOL Holding Rasul Hashimov, Head of Project Management, Education Development Fund

Kwame Yamgnane, CEO of Qwasar Silicon Valley

"Investing in innovative, high-quality education is essential for national progress," said Elnur Nasibov, Chairman of the Board, Education Development Fund. "Peerstack Academy shows how strong partnerships can unlock opportunity, close skills gaps, and prepare a future-ready workforce."

Speakers emphasized Peerstack as a powerful example of public-private collaboration, merging cutting-edge pedagogy with strategic national development goals. The Academy directly addresses Azerbaijan's growing demand for skilled IT professionals, and graduates are expected to drive innovation within local industries, including career pathways within NEQSOL Holding's ecosystem.

