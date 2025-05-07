NES Ventilation Control System Approved for Mass Save Program Sponsorship

"MTAC approval underscores Nagle Energy Solutions' standing as the pacesetter in the garage ventilation controls industry," Post this

Benchmarks for MTAC consideration / approval regarding the NES System included but were not limited to:

Ö A detailed engineering description of the NES System;

Ö Engineering formulas for calculating energy savings;

Ö Confirmation the energy savings generated is measurable;

Ö Compliance with state and federal codes;

Ö Third party testing validation;

Ö Confirmation of prior installation;

Ö Prior energy efficiency program assessment; and

Ö A description of field installation / commissioning requirements.

"MTAC approval underscores Nagle Energy Solutions' standing as the pacesetter in the garage ventilation controls industry," said company Founder and CEO Frank Nagle. "I'm confident the demonstrated proficiency of the NES System and, correspondingly, its well-defined and proven energy savings capability contributed to Committee approval. It's another example of third-party recognition of the NES System's ability to maximize energy savings by optimizing operational efficiencies."

According to a published, peer-reviewed technical paper by engineers from the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), NES control sequencing significantly outperforms the predominant means of commercial garage ventilation control.

The NES ventilation control strategy is designed to "arrest" carbon monoxide (CO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentrations before they increase to a point at which increased ventilation rates are required for extended periods. This provides a particular benefit during peak demand periods, with the NES System curbing the demand for increased power (kW) such that fan motors consume an average of just 5% of a possible 100% of kW draw, i.e., a standard 95% peak demand savings.

Mass Save offers a variety of programs / incentives for energy efficient upgrades in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources. It is comprised of Massachusetts electric and natural gas utilities and energy service providers, including Berkshire Gas, Cape Light Compact, Eversource, Liberty Utilities, National Grid and Unitil. MTAC, in turn, reviews new technologies and solutions submissions from vendors and entrepreneurs, selecting those that meet Mass Save's criteria for delivering energy efficiency, demand reduction and greenhouse gas reduction(s).

The NES System comports with most energy management systems (EMS) and building management systems (BMS) programing protocols, while providing Internet accessibility via any Internet browser, enabling instantaneous alarm and notification capability.

About Nagle Energy Solutions: Nagle Energy Solutions, LLC (www.nagleenergy.com) develops and distributes an innovative automation control system for commercial properties which markedly increases operational efficiencies and reduces energy consumption. With a non-proprietary web appliance, BACnet integration and centralized control power, the NES System is fully expandable, 100% upgradable and virtually limitless.

Media Contact

Frank Nagle, Nagle Energy Solutions, 1 (617) 674-6220, [email protected], www.nagleenergy.com

SOURCE Nagle Energy Solutions