NestGen Gives First-Time Home Buyers the Real Deal on Realtors

"JMG's wealth of experience and commitment to buyer advocacy resonate with our mission to provide prospective homeowners with the tools they need to make informed, confident decisions throughout their home-buying journey," said Niles Lichtenstein, CEO of Nestment. "Our participants now have a good sense of the type of home they want to buy, know the kind of buy power they can bring to the market, and now need to understand how the right realtor can help them navigate the nuances of the next phase of the process."

The Role of Realtors will show how realtors work with their clients, starting with helping buyers identify the right property for their specific situation — taking into consideration location, property value, neighborhood trends, and more. Once a property has been selected, the realtor provides guidance on what price to offer based on comparable properties in the area and market trends. Buyers will walk away with a clear understanding of the realtor's role in their home buying journey and how to select the right one for them. Key takeaways will include:

The Role of the Realtor: How a dedicated agent advocates for their client's interests, from finding the right property to negotiating favorable terms of the buyer-agent relationship

NAR-Approved: Buyers will know clear protections regarding agent commissions, as set forth by the National Association of Realtors (NAR)

Search Strategy: How to customize the property search strategy to meet goals and maximize efficiency

Dealing with the Deal: Why a realtor's expertise helps buyers navigate the nuances of the buying process from handling bidding, negotiations, and closing

"Buying a home is one of the most significant financial decisions anyone can make, and it's crucial to have the right guidance," said Stephanie Landry, VP of Relocation & Strategic Partnerships at JMG. "We are honored to collaborate with Nestment and help participants feel confident in the process by providing them with the professional knowledge needed to successfully navigate the real estate market."

About Jason Mitchell Group

Ranked America's #1 Real Estate Team, The Jason Mitchell Group has established a business almost unmatched in the industry serving as the preferred real estate group for national powerhouse companies like, Zillow, Rocket Homes, New American Funding, Bank of America, Veterans United, and many more. Established in 2006, JMG operates in 42+ states with 900+ agents across 150+ metro areas, JMG's innovative model and exclusive national partnerships continue to set the standard in the industry. Recognized by INC 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies for four consecutive years, JMG is committed to excellence in real estate services. To learn more, visit thejasonmitchellgroup.com.

About Nestment

Nestment, the real estate platform helping the next generation of Americans achieve homeownership through accessible, creative pathways and wealth-building strategies. Their platform makes it easy for groups to purchase real estate together; and a thoughtful partner ecosystem augmented by extensive educational resources support them along the way. Nestment was founded in 2021 by Niles Lichtenstein, Mark DeMitchell and Rob Zimmerman. Nestment is backed by leading venture investors including Protofund, Derive Ventures, The MBA Fund and mission-aligned funds such as Vamos Ventures, Westbound Equity, and IDEA Fund Partners. Read more about how Nestment is revolutionizing the future of homeownership at https://www.nestment.com/.

