NestGen Kicks Off with 100 Approved Participants Aiming to Buy Their First Home in Six Weeks

"Each buyer group will hear from people who've had personal success buying with us, and will work closely with a planner to establish goals, team up with the right lenders and agents to evaluate listings, and, when the time's right, close on their first home." Post this

In partnership with BILT Rewards, CoreLogic, CrossCountry Mortgage, Jason Mitchell Group, Obie Insurance, and ProsperityNow, NestGen unlocks access to real estate for underrepresented groups through educational resources and structural support throughout the home buying process. Millennials, Gen Z, BIPOC, first-generation Americans, and single women, among others, will greatly benefit from the guided mentorship to navigate the process and achieve their homeownership goals.

The program will kick off by establishing a baseline for the affordability strategy that suits each participant best, whether it's primary multi-family, co-buying, or rentvesting — helping them identify the path that aligns with their financial goals and long-term vision for homeownership. Here's what each week will be highlighting:

Week 1: Defining your House Hacking Strategy

Week 2: Finding the Right Property

Week 3: Understanding Lending and Financing

Week 4: The Role of Realtors

Week 5: How To Close on a Property, Insurance, Tax, and Legal Questions

Week 6: Recap on All Things Housing Affordability and Participant Graduation

"Buying a home would be the next step in breaking generational cycles, building on the progress already made. There's a new wave of first and second-generation Americans ready to take this step, but many still lack access to reliable financial knowledge and growth opportunities," said one of NestGen's approved participants. "This program offers a new gateway to what's possible with the right guidance. After spending a year saving for a down payment and feeling more financially secure, the market still feels unattainable for me."

Nestment understands the various lifestyles and needs of today's home buyers and wants to meet them where they are. NestGen takes into account the unique challenges of each home buyer and is dedicated to making this process easier. Through tailored guidance and practical tools, NestGen empowers participants to not only secure a home but also acquire knowledge of the process and its nuances to build long-term generational wealth through real estate.

While the NestGen program will come to a close on November 15th, participants will find lasting benefits from Nestment including knowledge of the home buying process, alternative paths to homeownership, and how to build generational wealth through real estate.

Stay tuned for more information on what each partner has in store for their week of the NestGen program.

About Nestment

Nestment, the real estate platform helping the next generation of Americans achieve homeownership through accessible, creative pathways and wealth-building strategies. Their platform makes it easy for groups to purchase real estate together; and a thoughtful partner ecosystem augmented by extensive educational resources support them along the way. Nestment was founded in 2021 by Niles Lichtenstein, Mark DeMitchell and Rob Zimmerman. Nestment is backed by leading venture investors including Protofund, Derive Ventures, The MBA Fund and mission-aligned funds such as Vamos Ventures, Westbound Equity, and IDEA Fund Partners. Read more about how Nestment is revolutionizing the future of homeownership at https://www.nestment.com/.

Media Contact

Juliette Wheeler, Nestment, 6302800329, [email protected], https://www.nestment.com/

SOURCE Nestment