NESTRE Health & Performance Inc. Signs Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration's SimLEARN

"We are honored to join forces with SimLEARN in a shared mission to advance the care of our Nation's Veterans," said Dr. Tommy Shavers, founder & CEO of NESTRE Health & Performance Inc. "Our solutions, rooted in the science of neuroplasticity, harness the power of AI/ML to personalize mental and cognitive strength training. Through this collaboration, we aim to make a meaningful impact on the lives of Veterans by optimizing their well-being and performance."

NESTRE co-founder and former NFL two-time Pro Bowl tight end Julius Thomas also expressed his excitement about the new partnership. "I stepped away from the NFL to focus on providing human health and performance solutions to the world of high-performing individuals. I'm thrilled about our partnership and this opportunity to help our Veteran population."

VHA, a branch of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA),‥is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 VA medical centers and‥1,138 community-based outpatient‥sites to more than 9 million enrolled Veterans. SimLEARN provides an ever-growing body of tools and solutions that improve overall Veteran well-being through simulation-based innovation and technologies provided in a safe learning environment.

SimLEARN will play a crucial role in exploring the integration of NESTRE's product line into VHA. Eric Bruns, Executive Director of SimLEARN commented, "We are eager to embark on this exploration with NESTRE. This partnership with NESTRE Health & Performance Inc. aligns with our commitment to leveraging innovative solutions for the benefit of Veterans. Exploring the utility of NESTRE's solutions within SimLEARN and VHA presents an exciting opportunity to advance innovative solutions to improve the overall well-being and performance of our Veteran population."

Deborah Lafer Scher, former executive advisor to the Secretary of VA, Strategic Partnerships, highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration. "I am delighted to see Veterans' mind & brain health prioritized in this powerful combination of SimLEARN, VA's visionary innovation engine, and NESTRE. Together they will provide Veterans with cutting-edge tools to maximize mental and cognitive performance and the opportunity to sustain their high-performance mindset, all while strengthening their ability to meet the demands of everyday life."

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer J. Snow, a NESTRE advisor, commended the collaboration's potential impact. "The convergence of technology and innovative care in this partnership is promising. As military officers, we were always looking at options to finetune our cognitive performance at the individual and team levels. We have structured physical fitness plans to meet an expected level of performance; our training of the mind and brain fitness should be no different if we want the body and mind to be achieving at the same level. I believe the exploration of NESTRE solutions within VA holds great potential for advancing mental and cognitive health and performance support for our Veterans."

NESTRE emerged from Lake Nona, Orlando's innovative living lab, harnessing the region's dynamic sports and health technology ecosystem to refine its groundbreaking product and platform. This progressive environment, rich in collaborative opportunities and forward-thinking ethos, has been instrumental in paving the way for the notable partnership with SimLEARN.

The CRADA between NESTRE Health & Performance Inc. and VHA SimLEARN signals a new era of collaboration focused on advancing health and well-being solutions for Veterans, guided by the principles of health and performance personalization and innovation.

NESTRE Health & Performance Inc., founded in 2018 in Orlando, FL, by Dr. Tommy Shavers and Julius Thomas, is pioneering in brain health and human performance. Born from Dr. Shavers' personal triumph over cognitive impairment due to sports-related concussions, NESTRE aims to revolutionize mental wellness and cognitive performance.

The company offers innovative solutions like advanced in-person neuro-strength training, the NESTRE Mindset Profile, and a neuroscience-powered mobile app integrating AI/ML for personalized training. NESTRE is committed to changing the narrative around mental health and enhancing human potential. For more details, visit NESTREperformance.com.

