Net Zero - All Pain for No Climate Gain says Friends of Science Society

Two new Friends of Science Society video presentations challenge such claims. The presentations are based on material in the guidebook "Energy & Climate at a Glance," a handy 88-page quick read that offers facts on 22 prominent climate topics.

In his March 11, 2025 presentation for "Common Sense on Climate and Energy, Let's Nix Net Zero – Together!" event (hereinafter "the Event"), Friends of Science Society's president, Ron Davison, P. Eng., explained that Net Zero – Climate Policy is All Pain, for Minimal Gain!

The projected future costs of catastrophic weather events are used as justification for the dramatic societal changes demanded by Net Zero policies. Davison shows that even using a worst-case scenario, the costs of extreme weather losses would be negligible against the burden of Net Zero expenditures of trillions of dollars and the loss of energy security and adaptation options due to phasing out fossil fuels.

In a June 2023 interview, Mark Carney said to CBC's Rosie Barton that to stop wildfires and other climatic events it is just "climate physics…you don't need to be a meteorologist or climate scientist, that is the simple math of it"… "is that we must bring [oil and gas] emissions to zero." In his Jan. 13, 2025, interview with John Stewart on The Daily Show, Carney claimed that insurance companies saw the increase in wildfires coming10 years ago.

In contrast to Carney's claims, Davison's presentation at the Event shows that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) does not note any upward trend in extreme wildfire or climate events, despite a significant rise in carbon dioxide.

Wildfires are integral to Canada's boreal forest, as they are to all forests. The Jasper wildfire, also referred to by Carney in that interview is explained in Friends of Science video on the Jasper wildfires from July of 2024.

Following Ron's presentation at the Event, author and former newspaper columnist and editor, Paul MacRae, discussed Why We Can't Abandon Fossil Fuels, and Why We Shouldn't Try. MacRae explores the many important everyday products that are byproducts of oil, gas and coal. He shows that natural gas is necessary for making agricultural fertilizers, essential to enhanced crop yields, resulting in enough food to feed over half the world's population. Without synthetic fertilizers, either half the world would die, or all of us would be food rationed.

MacRae is also a member of the Climate Realists of British Columbia.

A US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee investigation into antitrust violations reported that the so-called 'climate cartel' associated with Mark Carney's GFANZ and related Net Zero alliances believe that "despite the fundamental human need for food, the climate cartel sees agriculture as a leading source of greenhouse gas emissions."

Carney is presently silent on the 100% agricultural tariffs China is imposing on Canadian products like canola and meal, as reported in the Western Standard, March 20, 2025. American tariffs will also hit Western Canadian ag products hard.

Prime Minister Carney has so far not addressed the US or Chinese tariffs, instead taking his first trip as PM to Europe where he first met with French President Emmanuel Macron. In the 2018 France-Canada climate and culture agreement, the two countries affirmed that the "Paris Agreement is irreversible," likely to be a non-starter with the US administration.

Canada's Curious Climate Connection with Europe is a new Friends of Science video explainer that offers insights, pros and cons, into news reports suggesting Canada should join the EU.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 22nd year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

