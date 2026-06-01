Net Zero Conference Announces Kathy Berardi Official PR & Media Partner for 2026

"As a communications professional working at such a critical time to fight climate change with education and trusted information, I was motivated to help bring the perspective of the journalists to the platform of the Net Zero Conference," said Kathy Berardi. Post this

"In 2026, the net zero story is more multifaceted than ever, bringing together economic, environmental, supply chain, technology, entrepreneurial, and cultural narratives with enormous implications for everyone. Communities far outside the traditional climate conversation are living with the implications of climate change and experiencing the effects of the net zero transition wherever they are," said Berardi. "As a communications professional working at such a critical time to fight climate change with education and trusted information, I was motivated to help bring the perspective of the journalists to the platform of the Net Zero Conference."

For the past year, Berardi has led PR campaigns for the conference's creators at Verdical Group, landing climate stories that educate and inspire for the sustainability consultancy's founder, Drew Shula in national press. Complementing Shula's esteemed platform reaching tens of thousands on topics from banning fossil fuels to celebrating impactful wins in the built environment, he has provided recent commentary on renewable energy in ABC News, decarbonizing rebuilds following the LA wildfire in S&P Global, and what it means for California buildings to limit embodied carbon on Marketplace.

"We're thrilled to continue working with Kathy Berardi to spearhead the PR and media strategy at this year's conference. Kathy's dedication to elevating sustainability into the national media conversation will help amplify the many stories coming out of our conference, from our Trailblazer Award Winners to speakers, exhibitors and the concept of net zero itself and what that narrative means to consumers. Award winners, exhibitors and speakers alike will benefit from the amplified visibility Kathy brings to her work for clients and partners," said Shula.

The Net Zero Conference is a hub for people in the industry to gather, bridge knowledge gaps, and inspire a net zero future.

The annual conference returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 8, 2026, featuring industry leading keynote speakers, educational sessions and industry networking opportunities:

World-Class Education Sessions — Featuring content on: Biomimicry, Biophilia, Built Environment, Design, Energy, Health & Wellness, Materials, Technology, Transportation, Urbanism, Waste, Water

Global Networking Opportunities — Past attendees have come from 54 countries and 45 U.S. states spanning all industries. Mingle at a Happy Hour in the Hall, Women in Net Zero Mixer, and more.

Inspiring Keynotes — World-class speakers from multidisciplinary backgrounds are featured on the conference stage. Previous Keynote speakers from XPRIZE, Edison International, NASA, Seventh Generation, Zero Hour, and more.

For more than a decade, the Net Zero Conference has been convening climate leaders to re-envision a decarbonized and net zero built environment. The event showcases the latest on: Climate + Net Zero + ESG + Equity + Carbon + Resilience with 100+ speakers, 80+ partners around the globe and thousands of annual attendees.

Learn more and register by visiting https://netzeroconference.com.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Net Zero Conference, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://netzeroconference.com/

SOURCE Net Zero Conference