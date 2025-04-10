NETA Recognizes Group CBS for Electrical Industry Expertise and Dedication

"Group CBS has been a big part of NETA for decades, and we look forward to continuing to build that relationship for many years to come." Post this

Group CBS marketing manager Laura McDonald received the Appreciation of Service to the Association Award for her work supporting NETA with association events over the past two years. Dave Kreger, executive director of customer solutions at Premier Power Maintenance, a Group CBS company, received an award for Best Safety Presentation for his session on the impact of NFPA changes to electrical safety standards in the workplace.

"We're honored to receive this recognition for our partnership, dedication to the association, and contributions to the outstanding educational presentations offered at PowerTest," said Ledbetter. "Group CBS has been a big part of NETA for decades, and we look forward to continuing to build that relationship for many years to come."

NETA is dedicated to leading the electrical power acceptance testing, commissioning, and maintenance testing industry through education, standards development, accreditation, and certification. The association's annual PowerTest event is the industry's premier power safety and reliability conference, providing educational and networking opportunities for electrical professionals.

About Group CBS

Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Group CBS is your single source for low-, medium-, and high-voltage power distribution products and services. Our companies provide everything you need to keep your facility running efficiently, from circuit breaker sales and service to electrical testing and maintenance, remote racking and switching solutions, vacuum interrupters, and test equipment. Group CBS is one group with one goal in mind: providing complete electrical solutions to the power distribution industry. For more information, visit GroupCBS.com or call 972-250-2500.

Media Contact

Jessica MacNeil, Group CBS, 800-796-3081, [email protected], https://www.groupcbs.com/

SOURCE Group CBS