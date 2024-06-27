NetActuate Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Security and Reliability in Global Infrastructure Services

"As a trusted partner in infrastructure and network services for numerous providers with stringent security needs, we are proud to announce our latest SOC 2 certification," stated Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. Post this

"As a trusted partner in infrastructure and network services for numerous providers with stringent security needs, we are proud to announce our latest SOC 2 certification," stated Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "This certification reflects our unwavering commitment to the highest levels of security and compliance for our customers."

In addition to SOC 2 certification, the company has also successfully completed a SOC 1 Type 2 audit, reinforcing its dedication to the highest standards of security and compliance across its operations. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 certification ensures that a company's infrastructure, software, personnel, data, policies, procedures, and operations meet high standards of security and confidentiality.

The SOC 1 and 2 Type 2 audits were conducted by A-LIGN, a premier compliance assessor trusted by over 2,500 organizations worldwide to address and mitigate cybersecurity risks. NetActuate will continue these assessments annually, offering SOC 1 and SOC 2 reports to current or prospective customers under a non-disclosure agreement.

Requests for the SOC 2 report can be directed to [email protected]. Interested parties can obtain a copy of NetActuate's SOC 3 report via email by completing this SOC 3 Report Request form.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the data center to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit http://www.A-LIGN.com.

