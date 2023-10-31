NetActuate Adds Service Capacity to Bucharest, Romania Data Center as Part of Global Growth Strategy

"Many of our customers are growing their footprints in Europe, so we need to make sure we are ready to scale when they do," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "Adding capacity in Bucharest will make sure we are prepared for our customers' growing needs." Post this

NetActuate's recent 2023 ITDM Global Network and Infrastructure Outlook Report found that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to expand their footprint in the next year or two. 84% of those with expansion plans will add points of presence in global markets outside of the US, with 16% planning to deploy in Europe in the coming year.

For those looking for high-performance access to markets in Southeastern Europe, Bucharest is a strategic choice. Bucharest serves as a gateway between Western and Eastern Europe, making it a great location for organizations that want to reach both European and global markets.

Bucharest has seen rapid growth in the IT sector, with both startups and established IT companies forming a strong ecosystem in the region. Romania is also a member of the European Union, giving companies with a presence in Bucharest access to the EU's single market. This can simplify trade and regulatory compliance for organizations with end users residing in the EU.

NetActuate's Bucharest data center is one of the most interconnected peering centers in southeastern Europe offering direct access to the RONIX, InterLAN-IX, and BALCAN-X internet exchange points. This facility also features fully redundant power and cooling, multi-factor security, and is certified compliant for ISO-9001 and ANRE.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from Bucharest, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling +1-800-419-2656 or visiting netactuate.com.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com.

