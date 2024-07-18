NetActuate Announces Major Core Network Capacity Upgrade in San Jose, CA: 20 Terabits of Added Connectivity for High-Bandwidth AI Applications

The increased bandwidth and improved reliability of our San Jose network will enable businesses to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation - Kate Gerry, Director of Global Networking, NetActuate Post this

Key Benefits of the Network Upgrade:

Increased Bandwidth: The additional 20 Tbps of connectivity ensures seamless performance and scalability for demanding high-bandwidth applications.

Enhanced Reliability: The upgraded infrastructure offers greater redundancy and failover capabilities, minimizing downtime and ensuring uninterrupted access to services.

Optimized for AI Applications: Tailored to meet the needs of AI and machine learning workloads, the enhanced network supports faster data processing and real-time analytics, empowering businesses to innovate and grow.

"This major network upgrade in San Jose represents our commitment to providing unparalleled connectivity solutions for our clients," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "As AI and other high-bandwidth applications continue to evolve, our enhanced infrastructure will ensure that our customers have the robust, reliable connectivity they need to stay ahead of the curve."

"The increased bandwidth and improved reliability of our San Jose network will enable businesses to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation," said Kate Gerry, Director of Global Networking, NetActuate. "We are excited to support the next generation of technological advancements with our state-of-the-art infrastructure."

