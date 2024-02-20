NetActuate Announces the Launch of Services from a Third Data Center in India

"India is becoming a very popular deployment choice for our customers, and we are excited to add a new point of presence to keep up with demand," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. Post this

Situated on the southeastern coast of India, Chennai is a strategic choice for connectivity and infrastructure as it provides excellent connectivity to both domestic and international markets. NetActuate's Chennai data center houses the SEA-ME-WE 4 and i2i submarine cable landing stations, offering high-speed connectivity to international markets including: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria, and France. NetActuate also offers direct access to Chennai-IX in this facility.

NetActuate's recent 2023 ITDM Global Network and Infrastructure Outlook Report found that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to expand their footprint in the next year or two. 84% of those with expansion plans will add points of presence in global markets outside of the US, with 12% planning to deploy to Asian markets this year.

NetActuate's new Chennai data center features multi-factor security and redundant power and cooling. This location is certified compliant for PCI DSS, SOC 1 and SOC 2, Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 50000, ISO 20000-1, ISO 22301, and MEITY. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

