NetActuate Completes Expansion in Sydney Data Center, Adding Service Capacity and Upgrading Anycast Platform

NetActuate's recent 2023 ITDM Global Network and Infrastructure Outlook Report found that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to expand their footprint in the next year or two. 84% of those with expansion plans will add points of presence in global markets outside of the US.

"Being prepared for large global expansions from both new and prospective customers is a strategic priority for us," said Mahle. "Adding capacity to locations like Sydney enable us to better support our customers' global scaling in the coming years."

As a major business and financial hub in the Asia-Pacific region, Sydney, Australia is a strategic location for providers that need to reach both local and international clients, especially those in Asia. It provides a central point for businesses looking to connect with the growing digital economies in Asia.

NetActuate's Sydney data center features direct links to submarine cable landing stations, and as well as access IX Australia, to the continent's largest peering exchange. Customers in NetActuate's Sydney data center can also benefit from direct connectivity to AWS and Azure.

This facility is certified compliant for ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type II, and SOC 2 Type II. Deploying in Sydney can help organizations meet the requirements for Australia's strict data privacy regulations.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

