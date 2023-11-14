NetActuate Completes Planned Expansion in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Data Center

"As a central location that can easily reach markets in the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Dubai is an increasingly popular location for our customers to expand to," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. Post this

NetActuate's recent 2023 ITDM Global Network and Infrastructure Outlook Report found that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to expand their footprint in the next year or two. 84% of those with expansion plans will add points of presence in global markets outside of the US, with 10% planning to deploy in the Middle East in the coming year.

As the first carrier-neutral data center established in the Middle East, NetActuate's Dubai location is a hub for international business. Dubai's strategic location provides businesses easy access to emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

This enterprise-class facility features multi-factor security, redundant power and cooling, and direct connectivity to the UAE Internet Exchange (UAE-IX). For those seeking to comply with regulatory requirements, NetActuate's Dubai data center is certified compliant for ISO 27001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, and SOC 2 Type 2.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from Dubai, please schedule a call with an engineer by visiting netactuate.com.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com.

