NetActuate Completes Planned Upgrade in Dallas Data Center, Expanding Network and Infrastructure Capacity

"Dallas is an affordable, reliable Central US location that is a popular choice for our customer's infrastructure footprints," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "These expansions will allow us to fulfill current upgrade requests, as well as turn up new services faster." Post this

NetActuate's recent 2023 ITDM Global Network and Infrastructure Outlook Report found that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to expand their footprint in the next year or two. 43% of those with expansion plans will add points of presence in US Central locations like Dallas and Denver.

Dallas, Texas is one of the largest and most connected locations in the United States, and a prime location for equidistant, coast-to-coast low latency connections. NetActuate's Dallas data center directly connects to the Dallas Infomart via dark fiber for easy, affordable access. This facility is also certified compliant for HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC I, and SSAE 18.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com.

