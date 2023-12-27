NetActuate Completes Planned Upgrade in Raleigh Data Center, Boosting Service Capacity

"Raleigh is one of the largest deployments in our footprint. As this region continues to evolve into a major East Coast tech hub, demand for services has increased rapidly," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. Post this

NetActuate's recent 2023 ITDM Global Network and Infrastructure Outlook Report found that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to expand their footprint in the next year or two. 46% of those with expansion plans will add points of presence in US East locations like Raleigh and Ashburn.

NetActuate's flagship Raleigh data center features an onsite power substation with redundant feeds, making it one of the best-equipped data centers on the US East Coast for power delivery and availability. With multi-factor security and redundant cooling, this location is certified compliant for HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, and FISMA. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from Raleigh, please schedule a call with an engineer by visiting netactuate.com.



About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com.

Media Contact

Mandie Sellars, NetActuate, +1.800.419.2656, [email protected], https://netactuate.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE NetActuate