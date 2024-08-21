NetActuate Expands Global Network with New Data Center in Atlanta, GA

"The launch of our new Atlanta data center represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide our customers with world-class infrastructure and connectivity services," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate Post this

Key Features of the Atlanta Data Center:

Advanced Connectivity: The new data center is directly connected to NetActuate's extensive global network and Community IX ATL, ensuring low-latency access to major markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. This peering relationship further enhances the reliability and performance of NetActuate's global anycast platform.

High Availability: Built with N+1 redundancy across all critical systems, including power, cooling, and network infrastructure, the Atlanta data center ensures maximum uptime and reliability for customers.

Scalability: The facility offers flexible colocation and cloud solutions, allowing businesses to scale their operations seamlessly as their needs grow.

Enhanced Security: The Atlanta data center features robust physical and network security measures, including 24/7 monitoring, multi-factor authentication, and advanced threat detection and mitigation tools.

Sustainability: NetActuate is committed to environmental responsibility, and the new data center is designed with energy efficiency in mind, utilizing advanced cooling technologies and green energy options.

"The launch of our new Atlanta data center represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide our customers with world-class infrastructure and connectivity services," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate.With the addition of Community IX ATL peering, we're expanding the reach of NetActuate's edge platform, delivering faster and more reliable connections for our customers and enabling them to leverage robust infrastructure for optimal performance.

The Atlanta data center is now fully operational and accepting new customers. Businesses seeking to enhance their digital infrastructure with world-class connectivity and support can contact NetActuate for more information and to schedule a tour of the facility.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of global infrastructure and connectivity solutions, offering a wide range of services including cloud, colocation, and network services. With a presence in over 30 data centers worldwide, NetActuate delivers low-latency, high-performance solutions to businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit http://www.netactuate.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Director, NetActuate, +1.800.419.2656, [email protected], netactuate.com

Twitter

SOURCE NetActuate