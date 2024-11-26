NetActuate expands international transit and enhances redundancy across key African locations.

"Our goal is to ensure that our customers in Africa have access to world-class connectivity," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Co-Founder at NetActuate. Post this

"Our goal is to ensure that our customers in Africa have access to world-class connectivity," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Co-Founder at NetActuate. "These enhancements enable us to deliver more robust and reliable services, including our enhanced anycast edge solutions, empowering businesses to scale their operations across the continent and globally."

The upgrades not only provide critical resilience for existing infrastructure but also support the growing demand for edge AI inference and training power within the African continent. Reliable, high-capacity connectivity plays a pivotal role in advancing AI-driven innovations, fostering a technological ecosystem that promotes local and international collaboration.

In terms of broader access, NetActuate's expanded network taps into major cable systems to deliver substantial benefits. This includes reduced latency within Africa and optimized routes for traffic between Africa and the rest of the world:

SEACOM: Pioneering cable connecting Africa to Europe and Asia along the eastern coast.

to and along the eastern coast. West Africa Cable System (WACS): Extends from South Africa to the UK, linking several African nations to Europe and boosting bandwidth availability.

to the UK, linking several African nations to and boosting bandwidth availability. Eastern Africa Submarine Cable System (EASSy): Connects countries along the eastern coast and integrates with terrestrial backhaul networks for deeper inland reach.

Africa Coast to Europe (ACE): A system stretching from France down the west coast of Africa , providing robust landing points across numerous African countries.

(ACE): A system stretching from down the west coast of , providing robust landing points across numerous African countries. SAFE (South Africa Far East) and SAT-3/WASC: Though older, these systems are crucial for redundancy and complement the network's reliability.

These strategic additions come as Africa continues to witness a surge in internet traffic and user growth. Since 2010, the continent's internet penetration has escalated from around 10% to approximately 43% as of January 2024. The number of internet users rose to 570 million by 2022, with projections set to exceed 1.1 billion by 2029. A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41% in international bandwidth from 2020 to 2024 underscores Africa's rapid digital evolution.

The upgrades align with NetActuate's commitment to providing seamless, low-latency delivery of services not only across Africa but also into Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The data centers in Johannesburg, Accra, and Nairobi are pivotal for NetActuate's global edge network, connecting to multiple carriers and major cloud platforms to ensure fast, secure, and dependable access worldwide.

