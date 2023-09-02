NetActuate Expands Presence in Frankfurt, Germany, Adding Bandwidth and Resource Capacity

"Frankfurt is an important part of our European presence that also includes Amsterdam, Bucharest, London, Manchester, Madrid, Paris, and Warsaw," said Mark Mahle, CEO. "This expansion of resource capacity and bandwidth will help us keep up with growing customer demand and network traffic." Tweet this

Frankfurt's strategic location makes it an ideal point of presence for low latency connections to major cities and business centers in both Western and Eastern Europe. Frankfurt also boasts one of the most extensive and advanced telecommunications infrastructures in Europe.

NetActuate's Frankfurt data center is home to the core infrastructure of DE-CIX (Deutscher Commercial Internet Exchange), the world's largest internet exchange. In this location, customers can get fast, direct connections to DE-CIX to improve their network speeds and reliability. NetActuate's services from this location also include direct connectivity to Swiss-IX (Switzerland Internet Exchange), Netnod IX (Sweden Internet Exchange), and NIX.CZ (Czech Neutral Internet eXchange).

With multi-factor security, as well as redundant power and cooling, NetActuate's Frankfurt data center is certified compliant for ISO 27001, ISO 22301, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 50001 and PCI DSS. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support. Customers can leverage NetActuate's cross-border expertise in shipping and customs for managed colocation deployments.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose-built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available with simple, predictable monthly pricing in over 40 US and global locations. Customers can deploy a truly end-to-end global infrastructure solution without having to manage multiple vendors.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from Frankfurt, please schedule a call with an engineer by calling +1-919-381-5400 or visiting https://netactuate.com

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day. To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Director, NetActuate, +1.919.381.5400, [email protected], https://netactuate.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE NetActuate