NetActuate Expands Service Capacity in Canada's Largest Carrier Hotel

"As the largest carrier hotel in Canada, this facility is a key part of our North America footprint, providing access to a massive ecosystem of companies, networks, and providers," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. Post this

NetActuate's recent 2023 ITDM Global Network and Infrastructure Outlook Report found that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to expand their footprint in the next year or two. 84% of those with expansion plans will add points of presence in global markets outside of the US, with 14% planning to deploy to Canada in the coming year.

151 Front Street is strategically located in Toronto's main financial district. As the largest carrier hotel in Canada, it boasts an extremely high density of companies and providers. This facility is also home to TORIX, the Toronto Internet Exchange, and is a major hub for cloud, hosting, and large carrier networks in North America. This enterprise-class facility features multi-factor security, redundant power and cooling. For those seeking to comply with regulatory requirements, this facility is certified compliant for SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA and PCI DSS.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from Toronto, please schedule a call with an engineer by visiting netactuate.com.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Director, NetActuate, +1.800.419.2656, [email protected], https://netactuate.com

Twitter

SOURCE NetActuate