NetActuate expands to DFW1 data center, enhancing power redundancy and reliability

The DFW1 facility features a robust 2N power design, a 7MW critical IT load capacity, and flexible power options, including 120V, 208V, 3P AC, and available DC power, ensuring unmatched reliability. Separate A and B power feeds from the substation to customer equipment guarantee continuous uptime even during power disruptions.

Additionally, the facility boasts 28.2 MW of utility power delivered through 12 independent 2.4 MW feeds from six diverse utility vaults. Power is sourced from the 'Oncor 700' network grid, fed by five different power generation facilities supporting critical Dallas city operations such as 911 services. This high-priority grid is exempt from rolling blackouts, ensuring constant power availability.

Robust Backup Power Generation -

To complement its utility power, DFW1 is equipped with a comprehensive generator lineup featuring Cummins/Onan and Caterpillar units, each with capacities ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 MW. These generators are arranged in redundant pairs, with fuel tanks holding between 1,900 and 5,000 gallons, ensuring extended operational capacity in case of a utility power failure.

Advanced Cooling and UPS Systems -

Cooling is provided by 10 rooftop dry coolers, supporting up to 15 CRAC units per floor. Additionally, the facility's 18+ UPS units, sourced from trusted manufacturers Active Power and Mitsubishi, offer complete redundancy from the inbound power feeds to the customer cabinets. This ensures that critical systems remain operational at all times.

A Strategic Expansion -

DFW1 is one of the most advanced data centers in the region, and NetActuate's expansion into this facility further strengthens its ability to deliver reliable, high-performance infrastructure solutions. "DFW1 is not only a flagship facility for DataBank but also a critical addition to NetActuate's global infrastructure network," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Co-founder at NetActuate. "This expansion allows us to provide our customers with even greater reliability and scalability, ensuring their mission-critical workloads are supported by the best possible infrastructure."

"We are excited to welcome NetActuate into the DFW1 facility," said Tim Glatz, Product Manager – Interconnection at DataBank. "With DFW1's robust power and cooling infrastructure, we are confident that NetActuate's customers will benefit from the high levels of availability and resilience that our facility offers. The addition of NetActuate strengthens DFW1 as a key hub for reliable data center services in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area."

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit https://netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at https://anycast.com/

About DataBank

DataBank helps the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers ensure their data and applications are always on, always secure, always compliant, and ready to scale to meet the needs of the artificial intelligence era.

Recognized by Deloitte in 2023 and 2024, and Inc. 5000 in 2024 as one of the fastest-growing private US companies, DataBank's edge colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ "HPC-ready" data centers in 25+ markets, 20 interconnection hubs, and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers with virtually unlimited reach.

Databank combines these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a boundless digital future for their business.

