NetActuate Expands to Third Location in Ashburn, Further Growing their US East Presence

"Ashburn has long been a hub for data centers and networks, and remains a critical part of our footprint," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "By partnering with Sabey to grow our footprint, our customers now have access to larger scale services."

Operated by Sabey Data Centers, NetActuate's services are available in their 38-acre data center campus in Ashburn. This facility provides an optimal, affordable location for customers needing to reach large markets, including Washington DC and New York City. Customers can benefit from numerous peering options with major network service providers and content delivery networks (CDNs), reducing latency and improving overall performance.

"We are pleased to partner with NetActuate to deliver secure, reliable, and scalable services to companies seeking to grow their footprint," said Michael Whitlock, General Manager of SDC Ashburn.

Sabey's Ashburn data center features redundant power and cooling systems, advanced security protocols, and connectivity to a large number of backbone network providers. This facility is certified compliant for HIPAA, HITECH, PCI DSS, SSAE 18, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 27001, making it ideal for customers with stringent security requirements.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest networks in the world. Purpose-built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available with simple, predictable monthly pricing in over 40 US and global locations. Customers can deploy a truly end-to-end global network and infrastructure solution without having to manage multiple vendors.

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day. To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com.

About Sabey Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers is one of the longest-lived and largest privately-owned, multi-tenant data center providers in the world. We own, develop, and operate all of our facilities. Private ownership, coupled with the stability of large financial partnerships, allows us to maintain a complete focus on each customer's requirements. With over three million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers continues to serve the world's most exciting enterprises and institutions with customized data center solutions that are efficient, reliable, and quick to market. Learn more at sabeydatacenters.com.

