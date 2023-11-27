NetActuate Launches Services from Second Data Center in Chicago, Illinois

"As a centrally located major financial hub in the United States, Chicago has become a foundational part of many of our customers' footprints" said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. Post this

NetActuate's recent 2023 ITDM Global Network and Infrastructure Outlook Report found that 90% of IT decision-makers plan to expand their footprint in the next year or two. Of those planned expansions, 43% are planning to deploy in the central United States in the coming year.

Chicago's central location within the United States makes it a favorable choice for businesses that need to reach multiple markets across North America. As a major financial hub in the US, Chicago is home to three major financial and futures exchanges: the Chicago Stock Exchange, the Chicago Board Options Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Companies in the financial sector find colocation in Chicago especially useful, as they can easily access low-latency connections for high-frequency trading and other financial applications.

NetActuate's new Chicago data center is a part of a network of data centers that is home to nearly 900 companies and close to 200 providers, providing many opportunities for interconnection. Chicago is also a great option for disaster recovery and redundancy, because of its relatively moderate climate conditions that generally avoid extreme temperatures, earthquakes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.

This enterprise-class facility features multi-factor security, redundant power and cooling, and numerous connectivity options. For those seeking to comply with regulatory requirements, NetActuate's Chicago data center is certified compliant for HIPAA, ISO 22301, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53/FISMA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type II, and SOC 2 Type II.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in over 40 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

To learn more about NetActuate's services from Chicago, please schedule a call with an engineer by visiting netactuate.com.

