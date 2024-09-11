NetActuate Partners with AWS Marketplace to deliver hybrid global edge solutions.

Our availability on AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to providing scalable and reliable hybrid edge solutions. This step not only expands our reach but also enhances our ability to support customers in deploying efficient, resilient, and globally distributed infrastructure Post this

Why Choose NetActuate on AWS Marketplace?

As enterprises look to optimize their operations, hybrid deployments that include BGP Anycast with Amazon Web Services (AWS) are becoming a strategic imperative. By choosing NetActuate on the AWS Marketplace, organizations can benefit from:

Seamless Integration: Our solutions are designed to work flawlessly across diverse platforms and architectures, ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

Global Reach: With a presence in over 40 data centers worldwide, NetActuate offers unparalleled global coverage, enabling businesses to deploy closer to end-users for improved performance.

Expert Support: Our 24x7x365 NOC support and experienced engineering team are always available to assist, ensuring maximum uptime and reliability.

Stay Competitive with Multi-Service and Multi-Cloud Strategies

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, adopting multi-service and multi-cloud strategies is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. By leveraging NetActuate's expertise and solutions on AWS, businesses can gain both technical and business advantages, helping them stay ahead of the competition.

Mark Mahle, CEO and co-founder of NetActuate, commented on this milestone: "Our availability on AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to providing scalable and reliable hybrid edge solutions. This step not only expands our reach but also enhances our ability to support customers in deploying efficient, resilient, and globally distributed infrastructure."

This solution is now available to businesses of all sizes that require high-performance, low-latency network infrastructure, as well as hybrid cloud and edge solutions. Visit us on the AWS Marketplace today: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/search/results?searchTerms=netactuate

For more information about NetActuate and our services, please visit http://www.netactuate.com or contact us at [email protected].

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of hybrid global edge solutions, offering comprehensive infrastructure and architecture consulting, DevOps, and 24x7x365 NOC support. With a global presence in over 30 data centers and a commitment to innovation, NetActuate empowers businesses to deploy faster and operate more efficiently, no matter where they are in the world.

