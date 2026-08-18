Netarx Launches AI Defense API to Unify Deepfake, Social Engineering, Identity, and Fraud Protection

"For decades we protected the network. Now the attack surface is the conversation itself. Our AI Defense API fundamentally changes the equation." — Sandy Kronenberg, CEO and Founder, Netarx Post this

As generative AI has lowered the barrier to convincing impersonation, attackers no longer target only systems. They target people, and increasingly they deploy automated agents to do it at scale. The Netarx AI Defense API is built to defend both the human and the non-human layers of communication, verifying who, or what, is actually on the other end.

"For decades we protected the network. Now the attack surface is the conversation itself," said Sandy Kronenberg, CEO and Founder of Netarx. "Our AI Defense API fundamentally changes the equation. We're not just protecting human-to-human interactions from deepfakes and social engineering, we're defending the emerging world of non-human-to-human communication, where AI agents and automated systems interact with your people every day. By combining 40 AI models and hundreds of signals under one harness, we give organizations the confidence that every voice, face, and message is exactly who it claims to be."

The Netarx AI Defense API is available now for enterprise deployment.

About Netarx

Netarx delivers comprehensive, real-time defense against deepfakes, social engineering, identity fraud, and communication-based attacks across email, voice, and video. Powered by its AI Defense Meta Harness, Netarx helps organizations protect both human and non-human communication from an entirely new class of AI-driven threats.

Media Contact

Casey Miller

[email protected]

866-4NETARX

Media Contact

Casey Miller, Netarx, 1 866-4NETARX, [email protected], https://www.netarx.com/

SOURCE Netarx