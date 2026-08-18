Netarx Launches AI Defense API to Unify Deepfake, Social Engineering, Identity, and Fraud Protection Across All Corporate Communication New API brings email, voice, and video defense under a single pane of glass, powered by an AI Defense Meta Harness combining 40 AI models and hundreds of digital signals
DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netarx today announced the launch of its new AI Defense API, a comprehensive platform that detects and neutralizes deepfakes, social engineering, identity spoofing, and fraud across every channel of corporate communication. For the first time, security teams can monitor and address threats in email, voice, and video from a single pane of glass.
At the core of the API is the Netarx AI Defense Meta Harness, an orchestration layer that ingests hundreds of digital signals and combines the output of 40 specialized AI models in real time. Rather than relying on any single detector, the Meta Harness cross-validates signals across modalities to catch the sophisticated, multi-channel attacks that increasingly slip past traditional tools, from a spoofed executive voice on a phone call to a manipulated face on a video conference to a fraudulent request in an inbox.
As generative AI has lowered the barrier to convincing impersonation, attackers no longer target only systems. They target people, and increasingly they deploy automated agents to do it at scale. The Netarx AI Defense API is built to defend both the human and the non-human layers of communication, verifying who, or what, is actually on the other end.
"For decades we protected the network. Now the attack surface is the conversation itself," said Sandy Kronenberg, CEO and Founder of Netarx. "Our AI Defense API fundamentally changes the equation. We're not just protecting human-to-human interactions from deepfakes and social engineering, we're defending the emerging world of non-human-to-human communication, where AI agents and automated systems interact with your people every day. By combining 40 AI models and hundreds of signals under one harness, we give organizations the confidence that every voice, face, and message is exactly who it claims to be."
The Netarx AI Defense API is available now for enterprise deployment.
About Netarx
Netarx delivers comprehensive, real-time defense against deepfakes, social engineering, identity fraud, and communication-based attacks across email, voice, and video. Powered by its AI Defense Meta Harness, Netarx helps organizations protect both human and non-human communication from an entirely new class of AI-driven threats.
Media Contact
Casey Miller
866-4NETARX
Media Contact
Casey Miller, Netarx, 1 866-4NETARX, [email protected], https://www.netarx.com/
SOURCE Netarx
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