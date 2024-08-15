Netchex Adds Expense Management Tightly Coupled with Payroll to Streamline Employee Spend Tracking

Netchex announced the launch of an integrated Expense Management solution, designed to simplify and automate expense reporting and reimbursement.
COVINGTON, La., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netchex, a leader in payroll and human resources software solutions, today announced the launch of Netchex Expense Management, a comprehensive solution designed to simplify and automate the entire expense reporting and reimbursement process for businesses. Netchex Expense Management seamlessly integrates with Netchex payroll, providing a centralized system for managing employee expenses from start to finish. With this new offering, organizations can streamline expense tracking, enforce company policies, and ensure accurate and timely reimbursements – all within the same system that they use to process payroll.
"We understand the challenges businesses face in managing employee expenses efficiently," said Will Boudreaux, CEO of Netchex. "Netchex Expense Management eliminates the hassle of manual expense reporting and approval processes, saving time and reducing the risk of errors or non-compliance. Additionally, employees, managers, and administrators only have to learn 1 system, which they already use for payroll processing."
Key Features of Netchex Expense Management:
Mobile Expense Capture: Employees can easily capture and submit receipts using their mobile devices, eliminating the need for paper-based processes.
Policy Enforcement: Customizable expense policies ensure compliance with company guidelines by flagging or blocking violations from being submitted.
Approval Workflows: Configurable multi-level approval workflows allow for review and approval of expenses, ensuring proper oversight and control.
Spend Analytics: Data analytics provide insights into spending trends, frequent expense categories, and the ability to break down expenses by employee.
Seamless Integration with Payroll: Netchex Expense Management integrates with Netchex payroll and the company's accounting systems streamlining reimbursement processes and ensuring accurate financial reporting.
Real time data sync: Ensure that manager assignments are always up-to-date and employee access is managed accurately based on current employment status from Netchex's HRIS data.
"By combining expense management with our robust payroll & HCM platform, we're providing our clients with a one stop solution that simplifies and optimizes their entire employee spend management process and is tightly coupled with Netchex payroll," added Abhinav Agrawal, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Netchex.
Netchex https://netchex.co m/expense-management [Expense Management __title__ Expense Management] is available immediately as an add-on module to the company's HCM suite. Netchex clients can reach out to their Account Manager or customer service team for more information.
About Netchex:
Netchex is one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.
With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 6,500 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas, with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.
Media Contact
Katie Kennedy, Netchex, (985) 220-1410, [email protected], https://netchex.com
SOURCE Netchex
