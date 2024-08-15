Netchex Adds Expense Management Tightly Coupled with Payroll to Streamline Employee Spend Tracking

By combining expense management with our robust payroll & HCM platform, we're providing our clients with a one stop solution that simplifies and optimizes their entire employee spend management process. Post this

Key Features of Netchex Expense Management:

Mobile Expense Capture: Employees can easily capture and submit receipts using their mobile devices, eliminating the need for paper-based processes.

Policy Enforcement: Customizable expense policies ensure compliance with company guidelines by flagging or blocking violations from being submitted.

Approval Workflows: Configurable multi-level approval workflows allow for review and approval of expenses, ensuring proper oversight and control.

Spend Analytics: Data analytics provide insights into spending trends, frequent expense categories, and the ability to break down expenses by employee.

Seamless Integration with Payroll: Netchex Expense Management integrates with Netchex payroll and the company's accounting systems streamlining reimbursement processes and ensuring accurate financial reporting.

Real time data sync: Ensure that manager assignments are always up-to-date and employee access is managed accurately based on current employment status from Netchex's HRIS data.

"By combining expense management with our robust payroll & HCM platform, we're providing our clients with a one stop solution that simplifies and optimizes their entire employee spend management process and is tightly coupled with Netchex payroll," added Abhinav Agrawal, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Netchex.

Netchex Expense Management is available immediately as an add-on module to the company's HCM suite. Netchex clients can reach out to their Account Manager or customer service team for more information.

About Netchex:

Netchex is one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 6,500 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas, with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.

Media Contact

Katie Kennedy, Netchex, (985) 220-1410

