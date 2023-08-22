Netchex Announces Expanded Philanthropic and Employee Volunteer Commitment

"Our people want to help their community and we want to make it easier for them to do that." - Will Boudreaux, Netchex CEO Tweet this

Other organizations considered, including Northshore Food Bank, United Way of SE Louisiana, and St. Timothy on the Northshore, will also receive a monetary donation and volunteer commitment. Additionally, Netchex proudly works throughout the year as a sponsor and volunteer organizer with several additional community organizations, such as Special Olympics of Louisiana and PIG Charity Inc.

"For Netchex, it's as much about the time commitment as it is the money," revealed Netchex CEO Will Boudreaux. "A way of doing that is by providing opportunities for our employees to get involved with local organizations through volunteering. Our people want to help their community and we want to make it easier for them to do that."

The announcement was part of a plan to ensure the company's charitable giving and community outreach are more impactful and reflective of employees' interests. Earlier this year, Netchex employees were able to vote for the organizations they were most interested in supporting. In the end, the three selected organizations will not only receive a monetary donation from Netchex, but also a volunteer commitment from its employees.

By voting in the selection process, Netchex employees were asked to declare a commitment of five volunteer hours for their chosen organization. To help make this commitment easier, Netchex allows its employees to conduct volunteer hours during the work week while still being paid.

As it grows as a company, Netchex has not only increased the monetary amount of its charitable giving, but also found ways to work into their technology services. In 2020, Netchex released a new system feature called Helping Hands, available for free to all Netchex clients. Helping Hands is designed to make workplace giving easier by facilitating company-wide charitable campaigns that enable employees to make donations via an automatic payroll deduction.

About Netchex:

Netchex is one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 6,500 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.

