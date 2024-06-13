Netchex Announces Integration with QuickBooks Online, Streamlining Payroll and Accounting Processes

Since we started using the QuickBooks Online integration, managing our multiple companies has become much more efficient, It has saved us time and money, as we no longer need to pay for third-party software to import our GL into QuickBooks Online. -- Joe Hegi of Vital Care of Central Mississippi. " Post this

With this new integration, Netchex users can now seamlessly connect their QuickBooks Online (QBO) account directly to Netchex, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing the risk of errors. This integration ensures payroll information—including employee wages, taxes, and deductions—is programmatically transferred to QuickBooks Online, enabling businesses to maintain accurate financial records.

Users can manage GL in a variety of ways to suit their needs and preferences. Keeping this in mind, the Netchex + QuickBooks integration offers flexibility for clients to organize their GL the way they want. With support for simple base accounts to multi-dimensional general ledgers, the integration supports simple to more complex GL mappings.

Users can also summarize the GL in different ways, from a broad summary to check level detail that break out liabilities and cash transactions. Netchex pulls in class descriptions from QuickBooks or can be set up to use department descriptions. Clients can also customize memos in QBO from Netchex.

"Since we started using the QuickBooks Online integration, managing our multiple companies has become much more efficient," explained Joe Hegi at Vital Care of Central Mississippi. "It has saved us time and money, as we no longer need to pay for third-party software to import our GL into QuickBooks Online. The customization options have allowed us to continue managing our GL the same way we always have, making the transition seamless."

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with QuickBooks Online," said Abhinav Agrawal, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Netchex. "Whether you're a customer or working with an accountant, our QBO integration frees up valuable time. This allows accountants to step up as strategic advisors, reinvesting their time to offer enhanced advisory services."

The Netchex and QuickBooks Online integration is now available to all Netchex users. For more information about this integration and how it can benefit your business, please visit Netchex's QuickBooks Online integration page.

Netchex is one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source technology solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement.

With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 6,500 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.

